Mental Health Matters
Mental health in America has always been an issue in need of greater support and advocacy, and today, it seems like more people than ever are living with...
Whether you’re seeking help for a condition, supporting a friend's mental health journey, or advocating resources, you are making a difference and helping to #FightStigma around mental health.”LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health in America has always been an issue in need of greater support and advocacy, and today, it seems like more people than ever are living with mental health-related diagnoses. Our mental health is connected to every part of our lives, and it’s an issue our community leaders, organizations, and legislators should be paying attention to in order to help all Michiganders thrive.
— Steve Locke
Thankfully, there are steps we can take to promote mental health at every age and stage.
Increasing access to resources and support. From mindfulness-based programs to cognitive behavioral or other therapies that “retrain the brain”, digital tools and telehealth give people diverse and accessible options for improving mental health and wellness. People living with severe mental illness or intellectual or developmental disabilities can also connect with state-funded Community Mental Health Programs in most counties.
Strengthening our communities as a whole. Connection with others has been widely shown to improve mental health, increase resilience, and even benefit physical health across every age group. Many municipalities and the Centers for Independent Living host social events and activities for residents. See what’s going on around you by contacting your local city or township or by visiting https://www.michigan.org/events.
Giving mental health the same priority as physical health. Mental health conditions can be debilitating and disabling on their own or complicate living with an existing disability. Reducing stigma and treating mental health like any other condition ensures people receive proper treatment, accommodations, and support. The Centers for Independent Living can help people request employment accommodations, navigate medical care, find peer support, and more through their information and referral programs. Get in touch with your local CIL at https://dnmichigan.org/cils/
Remembering that we’re #MoreThanEnough already. The National Alliance on Mental Illness’s “More Than Enough” theme for Mental Health Awareness Month reminds us that whoever and however we are right now, we all have worth and inherent value, and we are not defined by our mental illness, disabilities, productivity, or any other measure of “success.” If you are struggling and need immediate support, please call 988 for the suicide and crisis line, or visit 988lifeline.org to chat. For non-crisis assistance, NAMI offers a peer helpline via phone, text, or chat at https://nami.org/help.
This Mental Health Awareness Month, whether you’re seeking help for a condition, supporting a friend or family member’s mental health journey, or advocating for additional funding or resources, you are making a difference and helping to #FightStigma around mental health. Together, we can create a healthier and more connected society.
