Busco: We are all just mutts after all

A moving tale that will certainly touch your heart and discover a newfound appreciation of the magical bond between humans and animals.

QUEENS VILLAGE, NEW YORK, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert J. Kowalski creates a stunning story that shows how all living things, including humans and animals, should coexist on earth and support one another in times of need. Readers of all ages will discover the power of perseverance and resilience of faith in overcoming obstacles in life as we follow Busco's journey.

But it is much more than just a children's book. It brings to life the tale of a remarkable dog and his journey from being abandoned to finding a loving home through an engaging storytelling and charming illustrations of Larisa. The author's genuine affection for Busco shines through on every page, and his musings on the magical bond between humans and their dogs are uplifting and thought-provoking.

Crown 888 Press endorses this project to the Foundation of the Blind and advises getting the audiobook format as it is an absolute gem. "Busco: We are all just mutts after all" is a must-read and must-listen. Narrated by Elizabeth Peterson, the audiobook will take you to an immersive experience whether you are a dog lover or simply someone who believes in the power of compassion, trust, loyalty, and love.

“Busco: We are all just mutts after all!” by Robert J. Kowalski

Publisher | Bobcat Productions LLC; 2nd ed. edition (April 1, 2022)
Paperback | 979-8987256206
Audiobook | B0B2KTKPCH

About the Author

Robert J. Kowalski’s "Busco: We are all just mutts after all!" is written by a captivating storyteller. He resides in the United States. His first novel, Jaycee: A Heroine’s Journey, focuses on his dedication to writing about and raising awareness for societal concerns, including diversity and inclusion. He feels that having a wide range of and respect for individual spiritual beliefs is essential. This is his debut children’s book.

Learn more about Robert J. Kowalski’s book at meetbusco.com and meetjaycee.com

