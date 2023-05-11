Laman Isgandarova

She is a young professional working in the media and innovations field, trying to initiate and lead both local and international projects to foster the development of the ecosystem from different aspects. For the past two years, Lamar managed to complete close to 60 projects related to innovation in media, capacity building, and improving the economic viability of the media outlets. During all her academic and professional experiences, Lamar became sure that knowledge that drives positive change is apparent around us, observing, perceiving, and sharing stays at the core of every transaction which will make us stronger to overcome the challenges. She believes that the YEAs initiative offers unique opportunities to share, learn and put ideas into action to achieve a real positive impact on societies.