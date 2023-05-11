COBALT SPEECH ANNOUNCES END-TO-END SPEECH RECOGNITION AND TRANSCRIPTION SERVICE

Cobalt Speech is pleased to announce the launch of an industry leading end-to-end speech recognition and transcription system: Cobalt Transcribe E2E.

The newer generation end to end models are driving incredible levels of accuracy and are setting the standards for speech recognition.” — Alok Parlikar

TYNGSBORO, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobalt Speech and Language is pleased to announce the launch of an industry leading end-to-end speech recognition and transcription system: Cobalt Transcribe E2E.

Why end-to-end?

The recent massive leap in accuracy of automatic speech recognition (ASR) is due to the ongoing switch from a “hybrid” approach of a sequence of carefully strung together models to "End-to-End" (E2E) model architectures. End-to-End speech recognition models are "transformer" sequence-to-sequence neural networks, which is the same technology that is used by large openAI models like chatGPT and DALL-E.

Among many other advantages, this state-of-the-art technology provides a 30%-50% increase in accuracy over its predecessors, and faster out-of-the-box usability. End-to-End models are also easier to train, and unlike hybrid models, can recognize vocabulary not seen in training. By supporting both hybrid and end-to-end models, and offering several different options for model customization, Cobalt is able to satisfy nearly any use case that a customer may require.

CEO, Jeff Adams, says: “We are thrilled to offer this addition to our growing product line-up of world-class speech technologies. We recognize that a one-size-fits-all approach to speech recognition is no longer an option for most companies, and we’re excited to offer another product that can be tailored to suit the needs of a wider audience.”

Cobalt Transcribe was built by our highly skilled team of engineers and speech scientists and offers countless benefits: a system customizable to your needs, better error rates, enhanced customer experiences, among many other benefits.

Cobalt Transcribe is a state-of-the-art family of speech recognition engines that provide fast, accurate speech recognition. Cobalt Transcribe is a highly flexible system that can run on-premise, in your private cloud, or fully embedded on your device. Your data–both the audio and the transcripts–never leave your control. Alok Parlikar, VP of Research and Development says of the newly launched tech: "The newer generation end to end models are driving incredible levels of accuracy and are setting the standards for speech recognition."

Both Cobalt Transcribe: Hybrid, and the newly launched Cobalt Transcribe: End-to-End, offer industry leading performance and accuracy. Get in touch with a member of our team at info@cobaltspeech.com for more information on which model is best for you.

About Cobalt: Cobalt is reshaping the way businesses and individuals approach speech technologies by bridging the gap and providing state-of-the-art speech that are driving many other technologies today. Its mission is to bring the world together by leveraging the infinite benefits of AI and Machine Learning. Cobalt Speech has been at the forefront of technological research and continues to provide world-class speech and language solutions for small and large technology businesses as well as medium and larger enterprises.