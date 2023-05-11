Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,007 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Naig Comments on the U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 11, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after the United States Supreme Court issued a decision in the case of National Pork Producers Council v. Ross:

“Having the safest, most abundant, and most affordable food supply in the world is foundational to the American way of life. Today's Supreme Court’s decision in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross undermines that firm foundation. While today’s ruling is focused on agricultural production, it will certainly creep into other industries. This disappointing decision sets a concerning precedent and opens the door for the largest states to dictate the laws and regulations for consumers and businesses to the rest of America. This sets the stage for a state-by-state patchwork of ever-changing and costly requirements that will increase the cost of production and drive higher costs for food and other consumer products.”

You just read:

Secretary Naig Comments on the U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more