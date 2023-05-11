Secretary Naig Comments on the U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross

DES MOINES, Iowa (May 11, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after the United States Supreme Court issued a decision in the case of National Pork Producers Council v. Ross:

“Having the safest, most abundant, and most affordable food supply in the world is foundational to the American way of life. Today's Supreme Court’s decision in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross undermines that firm foundation. While today’s ruling is focused on agricultural production, it will certainly creep into other industries. This disappointing decision sets a concerning precedent and opens the door for the largest states to dictate the laws and regulations for consumers and businesses to the rest of America. This sets the stage for a state-by-state patchwork of ever-changing and costly requirements that will increase the cost of production and drive higher costs for food and other consumer products.”