Russ August & Kabat Welcomes Dale Chang To The Firm As A Partner

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Russ August & Kabat is pleased to announce that Dale Chang has joined the firm in the Los Angeles office as a partner.

"We are so fortunate to have Dale join our family. He will add another star component to our team," said Marc Fenster, co-head of the patent litigation department.

Mr. Chang represents clients in high-stakes patent and trade secrets litigation, with a particular focus on trial work. He thrives in high-pressure settings where he is known for quickly identifying weaknesses in the opponent's case and devising creative strategies to exploit them. Prior to joining RAK, Mr. Chang was counsel at Latham & Watkins, where he litigated patent cases for over 15 years. He also has a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a tremendous team of top-flight attorneys. RAK's remarkable track record is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued growth and success," said Dale Chang.

Russ August & Kabat was founded in 1990 by Larry Russ, Rick August, and Jules Kabat. By combining their litigation, corporate and finance, real estate, and intellectual property expertise, they established a law firm that focuses on the creative analysis of complex legal problems to achieve outstanding results. In 2003, Marc Fenster joined the firm and launched the patent litigation group, which is now one of the country's most sought-after patent litigation groups.

