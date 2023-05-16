PTS Diagnostics Announces Global Distribution Partnership

Key strategic alliance for both companies as they work to close gaps in care for patients with chronic diseases around the world.

WHITESTOWN, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PTS Diagnostics, a U.S.-based manufacturer of point-of-care medical testing devices, announced today that they have signed a strategic distribution agreement with BIOSYNEX S.A.

“PTS Diagnostics is very happy to announce our important global distribution partnership with BIOSYNEX S.A. BIOSYNEX is a global leader in diagnostic testing providing a broad portfolio of products across many sectors of healthcare, many of which PTS does not serve today. PTS’ CardioChek® and A1CNow®+ product lines are a perfect complement to the current BIOSYNEX portfolio, and this partnership will position both companies to grow our point-of-care (POC) lipid and A1C businesses. Most importantly, the partnership with PTS will allow BIOSYNEX customers to expand their offerings in the cardiovascular and diabetes space, both growing and costly disease states globally. PTS considers BIOSYNEX a valuable complementary partner to our current sales team and world-class distribution network and we are incredibly excited about the future of this relationship and what it means for patients around the world.” said Steve Riendeau, Chief Commercial Officer of PTS Diagnostics.

“Our collaboration with PTS Diagnostics has greatly contributed to making BHR pharmaceutical part of BIOSYNEX group a key player in the UK with more than 12 000 devices placed and more than 4.5M tests since 2009. This new agreement is a major step in our partnership because it opens up important commercial development opportunities in cardiovascular and diabetes diagnostics by giving us access to new applications in new territories,” said Larry Abensur, Chairman and CEO of BIOSYNEX S.A.

About PTS Diagnostics

PTS Diagnostics provides innovative, superior quality, point-of-care solutions. Healthcare professionals have used our CardioChekÒ products to assess cardiovascular disease risks for millions of patients worldwide through lipid panel screening. Our A1CNow® systems, which provide fast and reliable HbA1c testing, have helped physicians deliver more effective treatments to patients with diabetes. For more information, visit ptsdiagnostics.com.

About BIOSYNEX S.A.

Specializing in the design and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests in France and in more than 90 countries, BIOSYNEX, a French Laboratory, created in 2005, offers healthcare solutions that improve the overall treatment of patients. For more information visit BIOSYNEX.com