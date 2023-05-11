FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, May 11, 2023

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ERIE COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Erie County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, May 13, in Amherst, and Saturday, May 20, in Buffalo and West Seneca.

When: Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Northtown Toyota, 1135 Millersport Highway, Amherst

When: Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Sweet Home High School, 1901 Sweet Home Road, Buffalo

When: Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Union Fire Company -- District 2, 1845 Union Road, West Seneca

For more information, contact Deputy Trevor Williams at (716) 858-2706 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a car safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

