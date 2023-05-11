FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, May 11, 2023

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN PUTNAM AND DUTCHESS COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Putnam and Dutchess counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, May 13, in Mahopac, and Saturday, May 20, in Beacon.

When: Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Mahopac Fire Department, 741 Route 6, Mahopac

For more information, contact Pete Dandreano at (914) 497-2120 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, May 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Beacon Elk's Lodge, 900 Wolcott Avenue, Beacon

For more information, contact Pete Dandreano at (914) 497-2120 or [email protected].

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See additional information on car seats and booster seats, including installation help and car seat recommendations, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a car safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

