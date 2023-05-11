DNR enforcement actions, published 5/11/2023

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Butler County

David Dohlman d/b/a Dave's Auto Repair Service

Cease illegal solid waste dumping and open burning; comply with all applicable laws in the future; properly dispose of all trade waste on site and submit disposal receipts; and pay a $1,000 administrative penalty.

Hardin County

Allen Jaspers

Ensure that land application of manure is conducted by a certified manure applicator and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Scott County

Quad Cities Metallurgical Laboratory, Inc.

Relinquish all lab sample analysis certifications other than for certain drinking water, wastewater, and land quality samples (total coliform, E. Coli, fluoride, nitrate, pH, and metals); take specified corrective actions to maintain these certifications; and agree to and pay for regular audits.

Tama County

Presley Bland

Cease illegal solid waste dumping and open burning; comply with all applicable laws in the future; and pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.