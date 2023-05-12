Tesser Insights Announces Partnership with SalesEdge For Global GTM Strategy
Tesser Insights announces partnership with SalesEdge, a boutique sales consulting firm, to launch TI Pro- an advanced data analytics solution in the US market.
With our experience in sales process consulting for tech companies we believe this partnership will enable Tesser to position themselves for sustained growth.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesser Insights and SalesEdge have announced a partnership to launch Tesser Insights’ go-to-market strategy to bring their platform, TI Pro, into the existing marketplace of data analytics in US and India.
Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. Tesser Insights is a data analytics company whose flagship platform, TI Pro, is built to optimize and simplify organizations’ analytics journey. Tesser Insights helps companies with terabytes of data to bridge the gap between business and IT by analyzing data and converting it into valuable information that can solve business problems and enhance the accessibility of the data for the entire analytics ecosystem.
This partnership leverages SalesEdge’s deep management and sales consulting capabilities, along with Tesser Insights’ power to harness data with the latest in technology and revolutionize the field of data analytics. The focus will be to not only help Tesser Insights design the sales org, build their Inside Sales Engine, strategize on the GTM, but also help them identify and map global growth opportunities.
The possibilities with data are endless; our aim with TI Pro is to help companies embrace data to transform their business models and embrace new opportunities efficiently. Teaming with SalesEdge to use their expertise in Sales Enablement and strategic GTM will help us establish Tesser Insights as a credible player in the market and bring more rapid business outcomes.” – said Sundararajan Balasubramaniam, Founder & CEO, Tesser Insights.
SalesEdge consultants rely on creating a hyper-personalised and structured approach for a successful GTM and companies to engage with their users.
Bhawani Srivastava, Founder & CEO, SalesEdge, said, ‘With their latest SaaS offering, Tesser Insights is an upcoming player in Data Analytics and we’re thrilled to be their partner. With our experience in consulting B2B tech companies to adopt a structured approach to their GTM and establishing the best practices in the sales process, marketing alignment, demand generation, and other revenue aligned roles, we believe this partnership will enable Tesser Insights to position themselves for sustained growth."
“TI Pro is a one-of-a-kind platform. We are thrilled to be a part of their journey and use our expertise to help them expand in the US and the Indian market.”, added Aditi Gupta, Associate Partner & Senior Consultant, SalesEdge.
About Tesser Insights:
Tesser Insights is an end-to-end data analytics platform that eliminates the complexity of adopting analytics into businesses, allowing organisations to focus on their business challenges. This enables business users to make quick and efficient data-driven decisions.
For more information, visit www.tesserinsights.com
About SalesEdge:
SalesEdge is a B2B sales training company that enables sales teams globally to adopt a more value based and consultative way to prospect, sell and manage key accounts.
Using SalesEdge’s proven and consultative sales framework, it develops continuous learning solutions that help change behaviours and enhance the effectiveness of your sales teams. We also provide sales consulting and lead generation solutions.
For more information, please contact Lovisha Andrew, grow@salesedge.in
Website: www.salesedge.in
