Capital Pawn Hosts Mother's Day Sip and Shop Event
Portions of Proceeds Going to the Michelle's Love OrganizationSALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Mother's Day, an exciting event in Salem combines shopping, sipping, and supporting a good cause. Capital Pawn and Couture is hosting a Mother's Day Sip and Shop event on May 13th from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. A percentage of all luxury sales in May will go to Michelle's Love, a nonprofit organization that helps relieve the stress of single parents undergoing cancer treatment. During the event, shoppers can enjoy a relaxed and fun atmosphere with complimentary wine, snacks, and other refreshments. They can also browse through the Capital Couture boutique's beautiful selection of fine jewelry, designer handbags and accessories, and luxury watches for mothers of all ages, tastes, and styles. Whether shoppers want a chic addition to their outfit, a statement piece, or a thoughtful present, they can find it all at Capital.
Additionally, shoppers can feel good about supporting a fantastic organization and cause. Every luxury purchase made during the event will directly benefit Michelle's Love and its mission to help mothers while they undergo cancer treatments. Beth Anundi, owner of Capital Pawn and Couture, says, "We wanted to do something extra special for Mother's Day this year, not only for our patrons but also for mothers facing a challenging time. We believe every mother deserves to feel loved, appreciated, supported, and empowered, and we hope this event can make that possible for many mothers in our community. We encourage everyone to come out, have fun, shop, and sip for a good cause!" This event is free and open to the public. Visit cappawn.com or Capital Pawn and Couture on social media to learn more.
