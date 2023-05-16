EmsanaRx, PBC Announces Corporate Name Change to AffirmedRx, PBC

AffirmedRx, PBC logo

New name reflects dedication to the patient-centric mission of improving health care outcomes by bringing clarity, integrity and trust to pharmacy benefits

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EmsanaRx, PBC announced today that the company has changed its corporate name to AffirmedRx, a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). This new name reflects the company’s steadfast dedication to helping members as they navigate pharmacy benefits. Along with the name change, leaders unveiled a new logo and reinforced the organization’s mission to provide premier pharmacy benefits that enable members to live their healthiest lives possible.

“Over the last few years, we have emboldened a member-centric mindset in all aspects of our organization and championed our mission of improving health care outcomes by bringing clarity, integrity and trust to pharmacy benefit management,” said Greg Baker, CEO of AffirmedRx. “We developed this new name to reflect our commitment to forging new paths with members to deliver innovation and flexibility, and to honor our remarkable evolution. As we experience exponential growth and enter an exciting period of our journey, now is the right time to transition to AffirmedRx, PBC.”

The name AffirmedRx represents the company’s commitment to being a trusted partner to members and their communities as they face the ever-changing path of health care and pharmacy needs. The word affirmed is defined as “assert strongly and publicly, declare support for, uphold, confirm validity of and offer support or encouragement.” AffirmedRx’s patient-centric approach is the epitome of support for our self-funded employer groups and their members. Their new tagline, “Patients over Profits,” speaks to the company’s dedication to making a positive impact on the many aspects of patients’ health care journeys. As a public-benefit corporation, AffirmedRx upholds the social mission of improving public health – which is more important than the bottom line. Baker says the organizational rebranding will roll out over the next several months with a new website and LinkedIn page on the horizon, and much more.

Emsana Health recently sold its equity stake back to EmsanaRx, enabling them to continue their growth and enabling PBGH to focus on new innovations. AffirmedRx will continue the positive work and influence started by EmsanaRx to create a completely unconflicted pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that all large self-funded employers can be proud to collaborate with.

About AffirmedRx, PBC

AffirmedRx, PBC is a pharmacy benefit manager that partners with self-funded employers to deliver patient-centric pharmacy benefits with a mission to improve health care outcomes by bringing clarity, integrity and trust to pharmacy benefit management. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line.

Learn more at www.AffirmedRx.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/AffirmedRx.