Gustavo Neiva de Medeiros, CEO of TeleUP Inc., proudly launches FAST Alliance (fastalliance.net), empowering emerging FAST channels to monetize ads effectively.NYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gustavo Neiva de Medeiros, CEO of TeleUP Inc., proudly announces the launch of the FAST Alliance (fastalliance.net), a New York based non-profit organization committed to assisting emerging FAST channels in effectively monetizing their advertising revenue.
The primary objective of the FAST Alliance is to consolidate market power to enhance the bargaining position of FAST channels within the streaming video value chain. This involves uniting various industry players to create a cohesive front capable of exerting substantial influence in negotiations with other stakeholders. By capitalizing on the combined resources and strengths of its members, the Alliance strives to bolster the competitive standing of FAST channels, ensuring they can successfully navigate the intricate and dynamic streaming video market.
On April 6, 2023, the FAST Alliance convened its inaugural meeting and has already established a four-member steering committee. Spearheaded by live-streaming pioneer Gustavo Neiva de Medeiros, the FAST Alliance was founded to provide new channels with affordable access to essential DSPs and ad management expertise.
"Through the FAST Alliance, we aim to simplify the process for new FAST channels to overcome advertising revenue challenges and establish a sustainable, profitable business," stated Gustavo Neiva de Medeiros.
FAST Alliance membership offers numerous advantages, including a shared ad server, dedicated ad managers, reduced costs, industry expertise, networking opportunities, and exclusive discounts on various third-party services. Members also become part of a growing global association with an international reach, setting it apart from associations like the NCTC and the NAB.
"We are excited to launch the FAST Alliance and are confident that our members will experience immediate improvements in their advertising revenue," expressed Gustavo Neiva de Medeiros.
The FAST Alliance's launch was announced at the Rio Web Summit, marking the first occasion that the world's largest tech event series is being hosted in Brazil.
For more information about the FAST Alliance, visit fastalliance.net or contact us at contact@fastalliance.net.
Contact:
Dr Asim Shahzad
Fast Alliance
+1 212-213-8559
email us here