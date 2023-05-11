Groundbreaking PVDF Concrete Protection Coating Now Available

The partial collapsed of the Florida Champlain Towers South, showed not all that different to buildings nearby. That is, it is difficult to inspect and predict when the disaster will happen for a concrete buildings that had concrete overly weakened and rebar corroded.

These pictures are examples of several forms of concrete weakening and rebar corrosion. These concrete chemical reactions and rebar corrosion weakened the structure internally with little exterior damages. To assess the damage for remedial actions are not so obvious.