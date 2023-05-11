Las Vegas Raiders GRIDIRON III PITCH: Empowering local Las Vegas Businesses for Growth and Success.

Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, NFL, Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, GRIDIRON III PITCH 2023 Gridiron III Pitch Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas 2023 Gridiron III Pitch Allegiant Stadium Inside the Capitol One Club 2023 Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders, 2023 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas 2023

Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders kick off the third annual Gridiron Pitch, connecting local businesses with growth opportunities and mentorship.

LAS VEGAS , NEVADA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV - In a remarkable display of collaboration and community support, Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, the NFL, and the Las Vegas Raiders have once again joined forces to host the third annual Gridiron Pitch. This unique event, held on May 10th and 11th, aims to provide local small businesses with unparalleled opportunities for growth, partnerships, and mentorship, with a strong focus on diversity and inclusion, the Gridiron Pitch has become a beacon of hope for entrepreneurs in the Las Vegas area.

Since its establishment three years ago, Allegiant Stadium has taken a leading role in supporting and championing the local Las Vegas business community. The Gridiron III Pitch event has proven to be a game-changer for numerous entrepreneurs, with over 130 businesses benefiting from the program thus far. By offering access to procurement professionals and providing a platform for pitching products and services, the event has paved the way for long-term contracts, mentorship opportunities, and substantial business growth.

This year's Gridiron Pitch event took a novel approach by partnering with the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee's Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect program. Through this collaboration, 45 carefully selected companies were given the chance to showcase their offerings directly to procurement professionals. Gridiron Pitch provides participating companies with a prime opportunity to secure contracts and partnerships, positioning them for substantial economic expansion in the thriving Las Vegas community.

Neumiia Duncan-Reed, Vice President of Human Resources & Community Affairs at Allegiant Stadium, expressed the importance of the Gridiron Pitch in addressing the needs of local small businesses. "Gridiron Pitch is Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Raiders' response to the voices of small, local, and diverse businesses in Las Vegas," she stated. Duncan-Reed emphasized that the goal is to establish sustainable programs that offer ongoing partnership opportunities, access to resources, and viable prospects for entrepreneurs in the region.

The Gridiron Pitch event unites an exceptional array of companies across a wide range of industries, including live entertainment, food and beverage, maintenance services, mechanical, marketing and others. This wide representation ensures abundant collaboration opportunities across sectors, nurturing a flourishing local economy and driving sustained growth.

Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders, expressed the underlying vision behind this partnership. "This partnership between The Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium/ASM Global, the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, and the NFL simply made sense," she stated. "It stemmed from a shared vision, to work together whenever and wherever possible to create access to opportunities for local business owners. Gridiron Pitch is a collaboration of all our networks, resources, and relationships coming together for the betterment of our community."

The commitment of these organizations to support local businesses and promote economic growth in the Las Vegas area is commendable. By fostering connections, providing mentorship, and facilitating contracts, the Gridiron Pitch event is empowering entrepreneurs and helping to build a robust business ecosystem in the region.

As the Gridiron Pitch event continues to unfold, it is clear that this collaborative effort will have a lasting impact on the local Las Vegas business community. By championing local businesses and nurturing their development, Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, the NFL, and the Las Vegas Raiders are demonstrating that when organizations unite for a common cause, the potential for positive change is limitless.