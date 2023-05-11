upSWOT Collaborates with Jack Henry to deliver business insights to Banno clients
Community and regional financial institutions can offer business accountholders cashflow forecasting and actionable insights.
Business customers need help understanding profitability and performance. We’re excited to work with Banno and their clients so that financial institutions can help their business customers succeed,”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- upSWOT announced today that the upSWOT business insights components are now accessible through the Jack HenryTM digital banking platform.
— Adam Dolby, SVP of Partnerships at upSWOT
upSWOT leveraged the Banno Digital ToolkitTM, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital PlatformTM is built on, to embed its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled upSWOT to directly integrate into the digital banking platform providing a seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry’s growing ecosystem of approximately 950 fintechs, providing roughly 8,000 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their accountholders.
The upSWOT platform allows a Financial Insitution’s business customers to receive real-time and actionable alerts based on their business performance. upSWOT delivers these insights using data from SaaS applications commonly used by businesses to perform tasks like accepting payments, processing payroll, handling invoicing, marketing, tracking orders, and other functions. upSWOT analyzes this data and presents it to business owners in easy-to-understand visuals for improved business performance. The solution presents that same data and alerts to the Financial Institution relationship managers so that they can be proactive in their customer outreach and assistance.
About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®
Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 46 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health.
Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.
About upSWOT
upSWOT offers real-time business performance data, trends, and insights to financial institutions and business owners. The upSWOT platform, with connections to 200+ SaaS products used daily by small- and medium-sized businesses, is a powerful add-on to digital banking offerings.
Additional information is available at www.upswot.com
Daryna Kozhevnyk
upSWOT
d.kozhevnyk@upswot.com