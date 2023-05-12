Inflation-bursting 15% Pay Rise for Care Givers
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a sector under pressure to attract and retain great people, Blue Angel Care’s industry-leading pay increase will be supported by new benefits designed to foster careers in care.
Blue Angel Care, a leading domiciliary care provider, has announced an average pay rate increase of 15% of all its Care Givers, including a 20% increase for new starters. Effective from 1 st April 2023, this significant commitment reflects the company’s focus on the dedicated people who make exceptional care possible.
“We’re thrilled to announce our new and improved pay rates,” said Dariusz Motyka, Managing Director at Blue Angel Care. “As an industry, everything we do is about people—those who provide care, and the lives they touch every day. Our Care Givers and back office teams work incredibly hard to provide the best care for our clients, and we believe they deserve to be compensated fairly for their invaluable work. With these changes, we’re making our domiciliary care business an even more attractive place to work.”
As a sector, home and domiciliary care faces significant challenges in the pursuit of consistent service levels, including high vacancy and employee turnover rates. The role of Care Giver can be demanding, while roles outside of the care sector may offer higher wages.
“We’re committed to providing excellent quality service,” continued Dariusz. “And we want to reward our staff, who all share that commitment. Amid the cost of living crisis, we want to lead our industry by ensuring every Care Giver has the compensation they need to feel valued and continue doing what they do best.”
Alongside pay increases, Blue Angel Care is introducing new benefits for its Care Givers, including:
Employee assistance plans
Access to a pension scheme
Improved mileage pay of 40p per business mile
Training and development opportunities
For Co-founder and Nominated Individual Zul Mamon, it’s a vital step in fostering lasting careers in care and supporting those who go above and beyond every day.
“Care is our business, but it’s also in our nature and our culture,” said Zul. “It starts with caring for our employees, because they genuinely care about the work they do. We’re committed to working together as a team to provide the best possible care. These new pay rates and benefits are an important part of that commitment.”
Blue Angel Care will continue to provide high-quality services to businesses and individuals across the UK—and looks forward to welcoming new members into its team with certainty that they will receive the fair pay and generous benefits they deserve.
For enquiries, contact hello@blueangelcare.com
About Blue Angel Care
Founded in 2015, Blue Angel Care provides high-quality, personalised care to help people live independent and fulfilled lives. Across Berkshire, Hampshire, Surrey and Oxfordshire, its services include personal care, live-in care, respite care, and end of life care.
With a focus on consistently outstanding care and nurturing the talent and commitment of its Care Givers, Blue Angel combines high professional standards with the all-important personal touch.
Find out more at www.blueangelcare.com
Saamvi Mathur
Blue Angel Care, a leading domiciliary care provider, has announced an average pay rate increase of 15% of all its Care Givers, including a 20% increase for new starters. Effective from 1 st April 2023, this significant commitment reflects the company’s focus on the dedicated people who make exceptional care possible.
“We’re thrilled to announce our new and improved pay rates,” said Dariusz Motyka, Managing Director at Blue Angel Care. “As an industry, everything we do is about people—those who provide care, and the lives they touch every day. Our Care Givers and back office teams work incredibly hard to provide the best care for our clients, and we believe they deserve to be compensated fairly for their invaluable work. With these changes, we’re making our domiciliary care business an even more attractive place to work.”
As a sector, home and domiciliary care faces significant challenges in the pursuit of consistent service levels, including high vacancy and employee turnover rates. The role of Care Giver can be demanding, while roles outside of the care sector may offer higher wages.
“We’re committed to providing excellent quality service,” continued Dariusz. “And we want to reward our staff, who all share that commitment. Amid the cost of living crisis, we want to lead our industry by ensuring every Care Giver has the compensation they need to feel valued and continue doing what they do best.”
Alongside pay increases, Blue Angel Care is introducing new benefits for its Care Givers, including:
Employee assistance plans
Access to a pension scheme
Improved mileage pay of 40p per business mile
Training and development opportunities
For Co-founder and Nominated Individual Zul Mamon, it’s a vital step in fostering lasting careers in care and supporting those who go above and beyond every day.
“Care is our business, but it’s also in our nature and our culture,” said Zul. “It starts with caring for our employees, because they genuinely care about the work they do. We’re committed to working together as a team to provide the best possible care. These new pay rates and benefits are an important part of that commitment.”
Blue Angel Care will continue to provide high-quality services to businesses and individuals across the UK—and looks forward to welcoming new members into its team with certainty that they will receive the fair pay and generous benefits they deserve.
For enquiries, contact hello@blueangelcare.com
About Blue Angel Care
Founded in 2015, Blue Angel Care provides high-quality, personalised care to help people live independent and fulfilled lives. Across Berkshire, Hampshire, Surrey and Oxfordshire, its services include personal care, live-in care, respite care, and end of life care.
With a focus on consistently outstanding care and nurturing the talent and commitment of its Care Givers, Blue Angel combines high professional standards with the all-important personal touch.
Find out more at www.blueangelcare.com
Saamvi Mathur
Blue Angel Care
marketing@blueangelcare.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Video Manifesto | Blue Angel Care