Loop Water Authority Joins the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System for Tracking Bid Distribution

MONUMENT, Colo. (PRWEB) May 11, 2023

The Loop Water Authority officially announced today it has joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, an e-procurement system from Bidnet Direct that provides over 375 local government agencies throughout Colorado and Wyoming a solution for bid and vendor management. The Loop Water Authority invites all potential vendors to register online with http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/loopwaterauthority to access its upcoming solicitations.

Moving forward into the digital era, the Loop Water Authority can publish all bid opportunities on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System site, by doing this they will be able to track every step of the process and have a more transparent bid process. Participating government agencies utilizing the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System can track vendors interested in a specific bid, as well as finding out which ones download the documents.

"What a game changer it is to be able to track every step taken during the bid process, from publishing the bids and RFPs, to seeing which vendors are interested and who has downloaded the documents and addendums," says Jessie Shaffer, General Manager & Board President of the Loop Water Authority. "Joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System was a smart step for our agency in being able to track and streamline our bid process, and it's also a benefit to our vendors as they have access to more bid opportunities and the information they need is readily available to them."

The Loop Water Authority invites all local vendors to receive access to its upcoming solicitations by joining the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Vendor benefits of registering on http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/loopwaterauthority include:



Centralized Location to Opportunities from all 389 Participating Agencies

Notification of Term – Contract Expiration

Bid Alerts Customized to the Vendors' Products or Services Provided

Full Customer Service Support

About the Loop Water Authority:

The Authority will provide wholesale treated water to its members.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

