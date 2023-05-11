La Perla Ocean Residences Selects FirstService Residential as Management Partner

Property management leader welcomes new luxury community to its Florida Portfolio

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading property management company, has been selected to provide property management and lifestyle services for La Perla Ocean Residences, an upscale condominium in the heart of Sunny Isles Beach.

With stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, the 43-story, 326-unit high-rise offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,037 to 2,053 square feet. The units feature floor-to-ceiling tinted glass windows, private glass-railed balconies, imported ceramic tiles, Italian kitchen cabinetry, granite countertops, Kohler fixtures, and spacious walk-in closets.

"We are excited to partner with the board on transparent solutions that meet the unique needs of La Perla residents and guests," said Paul Schwartz, director at FirstService Residential. "Our unparalleled depth of resources and teams are ready to provide La Perla with a customized, holistic and strategic plan."

Residents at La Perla enjoy a vast collection of amenities, including a billiards room, sports lounge, children's playroom, climate-controlled swimming pool, sun deck, whirlpool spa, 24-hour valet and front desk service, high-tech fitness center, business center, conference and party rooms.

"We understand that a positive living experience is not only about the quality of the physical space but also the quality of services provided," said Landy Labadie, vice president of community solutions at FirstService Residential. "Our commitment to exceptional service, combined with La Perla's luxurious living spaces, is a winning formula for a truly enhanced lifestyle."

