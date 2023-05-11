Pasternack Debuts Line of Voltage-Controlled Analog Attenuators and TTL Programmable Attenuators

New Attenuators Provide High Reliability and Precise Signal Attenuation for Many Applications

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has launched a new line of voltage-controlled analog attenuators and TTL programmable attenuators. These new models offer comprehensive frequency coverage from 1 MHz to 50 GHz and are designed to provide precise and reliable signal attenuation for a variety of applications.

Pasternack's new voltage-controlled analog attenuators offer a broad attenuation range up to 40 dB, with some models featuring an absorptive architecture providing low VSWR performance over the entire attenuation range. These new TTL programmable attenuators feature 0.5 dB or 1 dB step sizes along with 6-, 7-, or 8-bit command control with attenuation levels up to 127.5 dB.

Designed for high reliability, Pasternack's voltage-controlled analog attenuators and TTL programmable attenuators feature rugged MIL-grade coaxial packages and an operational temperature range of -40°F (-40°C) to +185°F (+85°C). The analog attenuators offer up to 40 dB of attenuation, with some models featuring an absorptive architecture for low VSWR performance.

"Our new voltage-controlled analog attenuators and TTL programmable attenuators offer our customers a high-quality solution for their signal attenuation needs. With fast-switching speeds and high input power handling capabilities, these attenuators are ideal for applications that require rapid signal attenuation adjustments and reliable power handling," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new voltage-controlled analog attenuators and TTL programmable attenuators are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, call +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Pasternack, 978-682-6936, pmcneil@infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Pasternack