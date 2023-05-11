Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,011 in the last 365 days.

The Marcus Corporation to Webcast 2023 Rescheduled Annual Shareholders' Meeting May 23

The Marcus Corporation MCS today announced it will webcast its rescheduled Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is planned to be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central/10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The business portion of the meeting will be followed by an update on the company's operations.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast and view presentation materials of the meeting by logging onto the investor relations section of the company's website: investors.marcuscorp.com or through this direct link. Listeners should register and log in to the meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the event to download and install any necessary software. The presentation will be available for replay through August 23, 2023.

The in-person event is planned to be held at The Pfister Hotel, located 424 East Wisconsin Avenue in Milwaukee.

About The Marcus Corporation

Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation's theatre division, Marcus Theatres®, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,036 screens at 83 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. The company's lodging division, Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 16 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.marcuscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005525/en/

You just read:

The Marcus Corporation to Webcast 2023 Rescheduled Annual Shareholders' Meeting May 23

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more