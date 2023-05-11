i3forum to develop Fraud KPI tool for Insights platform

Insights provides a single resource for wholesale voice market analysis and KPI tracking

New KPI tool being developed to enrich data intelligence in the fight against fraud

i3forum also set to launch industry-wide initiative and anti-fraud partnership at ITW 2023

i3forum, a leading industry association focused on driving global collaboration and innovation within the communications sector, has today announced it will enrich its Insights platform by developing a new Fraud Key Performance Indicator (KPI) feature.

By developing and adding a new Fraud KPI to Insights, at a time when fraud threats are surging and attacks are becoming more sophisticated, teams can leverage even clearer market views to help make smarter and more secure decisions to boost quality of service and revenue. The additional layer of intelligence Insights provides, along with its user-friendly extranet and robust reporting capabilities, is added to users' own dashboards via an API to stay on top of fraud and help drive key business decisions.

"We're looking to create a fraud awareness tool that will help to give more granular detail to flag whether a range of numbers are risky or have already been subject to fraudulent incidents. By spotlighting these cases, we better equip not only members to benefit and build the right processes, but the entire industry," said Katia Gonzalez, i3forum Board member and Head of Fraud Prevention and Advanced Analytics at BICS.

"By adding a Fraud KPI to the Insights platform, we'll be helping companies make smarter, more informed decisions with greater speed. Market data helps to better shape the future of carrier businesses and i3forum Insights is a perfect platform for carriers to collaborate further in the fight against fraud."

i3forum's Insights platform, which is powered by TeleGeography and launched in January 2020, is a comprehensive market database for international voice services that provides robust market trending and benchmarking capabilities for carriers to better manage their international voice traffic. Carriers can benchmark their size, revenues, margins, and quality parameters with Insights and use it as a central resource for planning, optimizing, and growing businesses.

i3forum's Fight Fraud Workgroup, which is chaired by Gonzalez, has been very successful to date in creating initiatives to help bring the wholesale carrier community together to share knowledge, raise awareness, build the right processes and best practices, and create guidelines to combat fraud.

i3forum's leading efforts include gaining the ITW Global Leaders' Forum (GLF) endorsement of its work with the launch of a Code of Conduct to combat fraud in international telecoms and also the sharing of its recommendations with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the proposed rulemaking to fight against robocalling.

The news comes after i3forum recently announced new members to its Board and association, as well as a new Advisory Council. At International Telecommunications Week (ITW) next week, i3forum is set to announce an industry-wide initiative and an anti-fraud partnership.

About i3forum

The i3forum is a non-profit industry body focused on driving global collaboration and innovation across the international communications ecosystem through an open and inclusive model. The i3forum and its community develop practical recommendations, tools, solutions, and policies to help understand consumer behavior, leverage technology, adapt to regulatory requirements, and foster trust in international communications. For more information, visit www.i3forum.org.

