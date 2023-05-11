U.S. Chiropractic Market Size to Hit US$ 18.40 Billion By 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 4.48% | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "U.S. Chiropractic Market By Age Group (Above 64 Years, 45-64 Years, 21-44 Years, And Below 21 Years), By Type (Functional Corrective Care, Pain Management Care, Preventive Care, And Maintenance), And By Region - Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of U.S. Chiropractic Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 13.13 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 18.40 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.48% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What is Chiropractic? How big is the Chiropractic Industry?

Report Overview:

Chiropractic is a pseudoscientific form of medicine or healthcare that largely focuses on the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of nervous system or musculoskeletal disorders and spine-related conditions in particular. The professionals working in the field are known as chiropractors and they use several types of manual techniques to improve the overall function of the musculoskeletal system. For instance, spine manipulation requires the professional to apply controlled force on a particular area of the spine to restore its function. Chiropractic works around the belief that the body has innate abilities to heal itself and only needs certain external assistance to facilitate the process.

The U.S. chiropractic industry deals with the market of chiropractic services in the United States. It includes all of the professionals working in the field and the organization, small-scale or larger entities, that are working toward creating public awareness. It also includes product providers that are responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of devices required to conduct chiropractic sessions.

U.S. Chiropractic Market: Growth Dynamics

The U.S. chiropractic market is expected to grow in the country mainly due to the rising number of people that suffer from chronic or mild pain induced due to musculoskeletal conditions. For instance, chiropractic is used to treat back pain, neck pain, headaches, and joint pain. With the increasing number of people who have desk jobs leading to sitting or standing in an incorrect posture for long durations, the demand for the services has increased in recent times. In addition to this, a sedentary lifestyle, minimum to no physical exercise, and constant working on laptops or other gadgets are other factors that have led to a rise in the number of people with back, neck, or wrist pain. The regional market may further be pushed due to the growing elderly population that tends to undertake these services more often.

Furthermore, the US is home to a large group of chiropractors that are associated with organizations promoting the acknowledgment of chiropractic as mainstream medicine. This could lead to the industry gaining more attention from the general public thus impacting the market revenue.

One of the key growth restraints that the U.S. chiropractic industry faces is the lack of recognition that traditional forms of medicine seem to enjoy. Many experts argue that the practice is not nearly as effective as more traditional healthcare processes. Furthermore, the application of chiropractic is largely limited to only certain conditions and the patient is more often required to undertake assistance from medical professionals to completely cure the medical concern. Moreover, chiropractors face intense competition from other service providers such as general physicians or orthopedic doctors that have more acceptance and credibility.

The rising integration with mainstream health care could provide growth opportunities while the limited insurance coverage may challenge market growth.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 13.13 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 18.40 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.48% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Northwestern Health Sciences University, The Joint Chiropractic, Parker University, Life Chiropractic College West, University of Western States, Palmer College of Chiropractic, Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, National University of Health Sciences, Bridgeport University College of Chiropractic, Logan University, Texas Chiropractic College, Sherman College of Chiropractic, International Chiropractors Association, Cleveland University-Kansas City, Davenport University College of Chiropractic, New York Chiropractic College, The Joint Commission for Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, Southern California University of Health Sciences, ChiroTouch, Life University, The American Chiropractic Association, Chiropractic Economics magazine, Foundation for Chiropractic Progress, ChiroHealthUSA, and ChiroSecure malpractice insurance. Key Segment By Age Group, Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options



Chiropractic Market: Segmentation Analysis

The U.S. chiropractic market is segmented based on age group, type, and region.

Based on age group, the regional market segments are above 64 years, 45-64 years, 21-44 years, and below 21 years. In 2022, the industry witnessed the highest growth in the 45-64 years segment due to the high demand for chiropractic care amongst the people with age in this group. A recent study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has claimed that nearly 50% or more of the population that undertakes chiropractic therapies is between the ages of 45 and 64. The main reason for higher growth in the segment is due to people in the age group tend to regularly suffer from spine-related concerns due to poor posture, injury, and many other reasons. People above 65 years have to be in good health if they intend to undergo these services but in case they have an underlying condition, the procedure is not recommended.

Based on type, the U.S. chiropractic market is divided into functional corrective care, pain management care, preventive care, and maintenance. The industry registered the highest CAGR in the pain management care segment. A WebMD report suggests that nearly 35% of the patients opting for chiropractic care generally undertake these therapies for alleviating pain in different body parts such as arms, neck, and legs.

The procedure involves the use of drug-free treatments as chiropractors assess and diagnose any musculoskeletal problem that could be causing the pain. They develop personalized treatments for the patient depending on the diagnosis and address the problem from its root. The treatment plan can include soft tissue therapy, spinal adjustments, and therapeutic exercises and it can also reduce inflammation, promote healing, and improve joint mobility.

The U.S. chiropractic market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Midwest area of the US. This region consists of several small regions such as Kansas, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Iowa, and other surrounding locations. The presence of a large geriatric population is the main revenue driver. Additionally, chiropractic has been a part of the living culture for a long time in this area.

The U.S. Chiropractic market is segmented as follows:

By Age Group

Above 64 years

45-64 years

21-44 years

Below 21 years

By Type

Functional Corrective Care

Pain Management Care

Preventive Care

Maintenance

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the U.S. Chiropractic market include -

Northwestern Health Sciences University

The Joint Chiropractic

Parker University

Life Chiropractic College West

University of Western States

Palmer College of Chiropractic

Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College

National University of Health Sciences

Bridgeport University College of Chiropractic

Logan University

Texas Chiropractic College

Sherman College of Chiropractic

International Chiropractors Association

Cleveland University-Kansas City

Davenport University College of Chiropractic

New York Chiropractic College

The Joint Commission for Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations

Southern California University of Health Sciences

ChiroTouch

Life University

The American Chiropractic Association

Chiropractic Economics magazine

Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

ChiroHealthUSA

ChiroSecure malpractice insurance.

Regional Analysis:

The industry may witness high growth in the Northeast sector of the US as well due to the high incidence of musculoskeletal injuries as the regions in this sector are densely populated. This region is also witnessing a rise in emphasis on integrating chiropractic with mainstream healthcare which could work in the favor of the service providers. The Southern area of the US is diverse and large and since more people are into several forms of outdoor practices they are most prone to undertaking chiropractic services.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2023, The Joint Corp, the largest provider of chiropractic care in the US, entered the Puerto Rican market. This was achieved with the assistance of The Joint Chiropractic® network which signed a first franchise agreement deal with Major Jeanette Comerford and Jason Comerford to open two joints in the US part of Puerto Rico

In March 2023, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives reintroduced a bill for increasing access to Medicare-covered services that are provided by chiropractors

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies U.S.ly to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

