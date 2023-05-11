Spot Insurance Names Maria Goy as CEO

Co-Founder and former COO will lead Austin-based insurance company's expansion into travel market

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Insurance , the on-demand insurance company for active and outdoor lifestyles, announced today that it has named Maria Goy as CEO. Goy, co-founder and former COO, was appointed unanimously by Spot's board of directors and current CEO and Co-Founder, Matt Randall.

Spot Insurance serves as a partner to major outdoor and active brands providing customers with the option to purchase additional injury insurance. Goy's first major initiative will be the company's expansion into the travel industry and events market at the end of May. These partnerships will allow customers to purchase financial protection for non-refundable passes, events, registrations and pre-paid tickets in the event they need to cancel their plans due to unforeseen circumstances.

"I am so proud of what we've built at Spot, and I am honored to step into this role at such a critical time for the business. I truly believe that insurance should be accessible, and people should be protected financially doing the things that they love," said Goy. "Expanding into the trip and refund space was a natural next step for us. We want our customers to have flexibility and peace of mind knowing their biggest purchases are covered if they need to cancel."

Former CEO and Co-Founder Matt Randall will continue to play a significant role at Spot, both on the board and working closely with teams to continue to develop strategic partnerships for expansion.

"As one of the only female minority CEOs in the active outdoor space, Maria is not only changing the landscape of insurance distribution to make it affordable and accessible to the masses—she's blazing a trail for future female entrepreneurs" said Randall.

About Spot

Launched by a team of insurance industry experts and avid skiers, cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts, Spot partners with businesses and organizations across the active lifestyle space to provide affordable accidental injury coverage,which can be used with or without traditional health insurance. Spot is fully digital, conveniently allowing customers to sign up just for immediate coverage at any time. Partners include Ikon Pass, USA Cycling, USA BMX, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, National Collegiate Rugby. The company is headquartered in Austin and has raised $50 million from GreatPoint Ventures, Montage Ventures, Ensemble VC, Mutual of Omaha, Silverton Partners, and MS&AD Ventures.

