Carbonix expands in the U.S with ArgenTech Partnership

SYDNEY, 11 MAY 2023: Leading Australian drone manufacturer, Carbonix, has announced its expansion in the U.S. market via an operating partnership with New Hampshire based ArgenTech Solutions.

Following initial collaboration, the two companies recently signed a Master Service Agreement that will see ArgenTech Solutions provide services including flight operations, maintenance and pilot training, using Carbonix Uncrewed Aerial Systems.

The partnership will enable Carbonix VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft to be operated and supported by ArgenTech Solutions across various commercial, NGO (Non-Government Organisation) and governmental customers missions mainly in the U.S., as well as the wider American continents in which ArgenTech already has a presence or customer base.

ArgenTech Solutions is a veteran-owned small business founded in 2009, with multiple offices around the world – with its head office based in New Hampshire, USA. In addition to overseas uncrewed services support for the military, ArgenTech Solutions is a multi-faceted small business that specialises in technology development and the integration of those products into the marketplace.

Carbonix CEO Philip van der Burg said, “Expanding further into the U.S. is a logical next step for Carbonix allowing us to bring our Australian experience and capabilities into a large and fast growing market. ArgenTech’s operational expertise is highly regarded in the industry, with a heritage in flying complex military missions. Partnering with ArgenTech will enable us to service the demand for our UAS and systematically drive our Customer Success Program, leveraging the expertise of both our companies in providing our customers with the best outcomes.

ArgenTech CEO Brian Veroneau said, “ArgenTech Solutions’ entry into the commercial market leverages being a UAV subcontractor to Boeing-Insitu, where our staff are embedded with the troops flying missions for US DOD, NATO, and foreign military customers. We are deeply familiar with the regimen of military operations and we’ve developed an expertise in precision operations, procedures, and process management. As we grow ArgenTech’s commercial business, we have expanded our worldwide capabilities and services to include wildfire monitoring for the US Bureau of Land Management, training, and subject matter expertise for commercial systems. We see partnering with Carbonix and the strength of their systems as advantageous in expanding our capabilities throughout the Americas.”

Carbonix is an innovative drone technology company that develops high-performance uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) for a range of industries, including linear infrastructure, agriculture, mining, and defence. The company’s drones are designed for long endurance/range, and easy reliable operations in challenging environments.

Carbonix recently became one of just a few of drone companies to receive Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLoS) approval in Greater Sydney, which has paved the way for it to continue BVLoS testing and missions with sophisticated payloads including surveying LiDar scanners and photogrammetry cameras.

The approval follows a strong 2022 for the company having scaled up production after inking a deal with aerospace manufacturer Quickstep and GPC last month, as well as partnering with a range of organisations to support their aerial surveying programs including SA Power Networks, The ACT Rural Fire Service and Geo-data specialist, Fugro.

About Carbonix

Founded and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Carbonix creates and provides uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) that enable precision long-range data capture at scale.

Carbonix UAS offer superior endurance, payload capacity and flight performance unmatched by any other drone in its class. They’re able to capture high resolution data over large geographic areas and complex terrain. As a result, access to data is increased exponentially, improving workflows, radically reducing costs, empowering critical insights and lowering carbon emissions.

Engineered and rigorously tested to meet the most challenging mission requirements, Carbonix UAS are equipped with advanced (multi) sensors providing efficient, accurate data to critical infrastructure industries such as mining and energy networks.

About ArgenTech

ArgenTech Solutions, Inc. has extensive experience and competence in executing complex technical services 24/7, worldwide, in support of Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS). ArgenTech has been involved with UAS flight operations, training, and maintenance since 2011, has over 900 deployments to austere locations around the globe, and over 78,900 hours of pilot in command experience. ArgenTech is an experienced and recognized leader in forward depot maintenance and repair services for the US Department of Defense’s Common Sensor Payload and Multispectral Targeting System family of sensors. Since 2019, ArgenTech has been supporting the US Department of Interior in wildfire monitoring with over 2,500 miles of BVLOS flight operations.





