Celebrating our staff on National Correctional Officers Week

This National Correctional Officers Week we hope everyone enjoyed the lunches, tschotkes and general celebrations that Superintendents and many others put together to honor staff this week.

You do the uplifting but challenging hands-on work of helping young people reform and build a better future. And you deserve this moment.

As TJJD Executive Director Shandra Carter wrote to staff this week: "Your continued hard work enabled us to overcome significant challenges since last May. Each of you has helped build a strong foundation for success, and it is only because your dedication that we are poised to receive the investments and support vital to fully fulfill our mission. Looking forward, we have a hopeful and optimistic future. Your diligent efforts made this future a reality and have not gone unnoticed."

In short, thank you! Now please enjoy these photos of JCOs at various campuses and events from the week.