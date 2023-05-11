Laser Slotting Equipment Market to Reach US$ 1023 million by 2029, with a CAGR of 14.5%
The Laser Slotting Equipment Market research is based on primary and secondary statistical sources and includes both qualitative and quantitative information.
The Latest published market study on Laser Slotting Equipment market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Laser Slotting Equipment space, as well as what our survey respondents all outsourcing decision-makers predict the market will look like in 2029. The study breaks the market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimate the size and trend analysis and identify gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are DISCO, ASMPT, EO Technics, Wuhan Dr Laser Technology, Delphi Laser, Synova, Suzhou Maxwell Technologies, Suzhou Lumi Laser Technology, Han's Laser Technology.
According to HTF MI Research, the global market for Laser Slotting Equipment should grow from US$ 403 million in 2022 to US$ 1023 million by 2029, with a CAGR of 14.5% for the period of 2023-2029.
The key manufacturers of laser slotting equipment in the world include DISCO, ASMPT, EO Technics, Wuhan Dr Laser Technology, Delphi Laser, Synova, Suzhou Maxwell Technology, Suzhou Lumi Laser Technology and Han's Laser Technology, among which the top three manufacturers account for more than 70% of the market share. The production of laser slotting equipment in the world is mainly distributed in Japan, China, North America and Europe, among which the first two major production regions have more than 65% of the market share. At present, Japan is the largest production region, with more than 35% of the market share. In terms of products, 12-inch laser slotting equipment has a relatively faster growth rate, with a market share of more than 50%, followed by 8-inch laser slotting equipment. In terms of application, semiconductor wafer is the first application field, with more than 70% market share, followed by solar cells.
Basic Segmentation Details
Laser Slotting Equipment Product Types In-Depth: 8 Inch, 12 Inch, Others
Laser Slotting Equipment Major Applications/End users: Semiconductor Wafer, Solar Cells
Geographical Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc & Rest of World
For deep analysis of Laser Slotting Equipment Market Size, Competition Analysis is provided which includes Revenue (M USD) by Players (2021-2023E) & Market Share (%) by Players (2021-2023E) complemented with concentration rate.
