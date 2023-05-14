Hong Kong Legislators and Celebrities Call for Tri-stage Ban on Sticky Glue Traps

From Right to Left are Dr Robert Lockyer, Hon Elizebeth Quat BBS JP, Sharon Kwok Pong and Barrister Kim McCoy The panel of locally known names who spoke out against "Sticky Glue Traps", featuring Barrister Kim McCoy, Hon, Elizabeth Quat BBS JP, Sharon Kwok Pong, and Dr Robert Lockyer, PhD Hong Kong celebrities and socialites come out to support local legislator and animal activists call for Sticky Glue Trap ban. Photographed from left to right, Jolie Chan, Toby Chan, Sharon Kwok Pong, Hon Elizebeth Quat BBS JP, Dr Robert Lockyer, & Khaki Leung

Toxic, poisonous and harmful glue traps to be banned in Hong Kong, is the call from Legislators and local celebrities as well as animal rights activists.

We as legislators, celebrities and socialites call for a tri-phase ban on the inhumane sticky glue traps. We have had territory wide support by animal welfare, animal rights and environmental groups.” — Sharon Kwok Pong, MSc

HONG KONG, May 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hon Elizabeth QUAT, BBS, JP.(DAB); Ms Sharon Kwok Pong, MSc; Barrister Kim McCoy, and Dr Robert Kenneth Lockyer, PhD; joined by numerous socialites and celebrities, held a press conference today at the Hong Kong Legislature to call for a tri-phase ban on sticky glue traps.

Sticky glue traps are commonly used to catch rodents and insects, but they are also known to trap and harm other animals such as birds, lizards, and even pets. The use of these traps is not only cruel, but it is also ineffective and harmful to the environment.

The first phase of of the ban would be, all government departments will stop purchasing "mouse glue boards" for use in open spaces. From the end of 2023 onwards, government departments may only set up mouse glue boards inside buildings (defined here as structures with a fully enclosed roof, four walls, closable doors and windows, and no open pathways or wild animals able to enter). Additionally, government departments will not use mouse glue boards in any areas that pose a risk to wild animals (defined here as animals listed in Chapter 170 of the Wildlife Protection Ordinance).

If members of the public use mouse glue boards, they may only be set up for a maximum of 24 hours and must be removed and replaced thereafter. Those who set up mouse glue boards must check the traps at least once every 24 hours and remove any trapped mice in a humane manner. It is the responsibility of those who set up mouse glue boards to humanely kill trapped mice and dispose of their bodies.

"Sticky glue traps cause inhumane harm to animals, including birds, lizards, and pets." said Ms Sharon Kwok, MSc

The second of phase of the ban, is that by the end of 2025, all government departments will stop using these "mouse glue boards" that cause indiscriminate killing. Mouse glue boards will not be allowed for use in commercial places or open spaces, only in private residences or places, and the maximum usage period for each trap cannot exceed 24 hours. It is the responsibility of those who “set’s the traps” to humanely kill trapped mice and dispose of their bodies.

The third and final phase of the ban, is that by the end of 2027, all types of "sticky glue boards" will be completely banned. Anyone using mouse glue boards to catch mice or other wild animals will be considered to be engaging in illegal activities.

The proposed ban has received widespread support from animal welfare organizations, environmental groups, and concerned citizens. It is a step towards creating a more compassionate and sustainable society that values the well-being of all living creatures.

Hon Elizabeth QUAT, BBS, JP.(DAB) stated, "Sticky glue traps are a cruel and ineffective method of pest control that harm not only the animals they are intended to catch but also other innocent creatures. We must take action to protect our environment and all living beings, and this starts with banning sticky glue traps."

Ms Sharon Kwok Pong, MSc, added, "As a society, we have a responsibility to care for our planet and all its inhabitants, above and below the oceans. The use of sticky glue traps on land is not only inhumane, but it is also damaging to our environment. We must find alternative methods of pest control that are effective, humane, and sustainable, such as essential oils -and even ultrasonic detergent."

Barrister Kim McCoy said, "The proposed ban on sticky glue traps is a necessary step towards creating a more empathetic, compassionate and sustainable society. We must protect the welfare of animals and the environment, and this ban is a crucial step towards achieving that goal."

Dr Robert Kenneth Lockyer, PhD, concluded, "There is no doubt that the use of sticky glue traps is cruel and harmful to animals and the environment. We must take action to ban these traps and implement alternative pest control measures that are humane and sustainable. This is a step towards creating a better world for all living creatures."

The proposed tri-phase ban on sticky glue traps is a significant step towards creating a more compassionate and sustainable society. It is a call to action for all citizens to take responsibility for the well-being of our planet and all its inhabitants. The time for change is now, and we must act swiftly to ban sticky glue traps and implement alternative pest control measures.