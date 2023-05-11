MetaTdex Presented at AIM Global 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 8, the 12th edition of The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Global 2023) officially kicked off at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, with the participation of numerous government ministers, decision-makers and industry leaders from over 170 countries, as well as global investors, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, economic experts, and a large audience. As a cutting-edge representative of the Web 3.0 field, MetaTdex presented at the meeting. The leading DEX not only got in touch with top investment institutions around the globe to deeply explore Web3 cooperation models and blockchain finance cooperation opportunities, but also have excellent interaction and group photos with attending entrepreneurs.
What is AIM Global 2023
AIM Global 2023 is the most well-known international investment event in the Middle East. MetaTdex, one of the world's top 10 decentralized exchanges, was invited to attend the conference due to its innovative practice of token & stock interoperability. This campaign, authorized by the Office of the President of the UAE, is a premier event in the investment and development community hosted by the Abu Dhabi government, co-organized by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and supported by the UAE Department of Economic Development. Since 2011, it has been held for 12 consecutive sessions, attracting 677 senior politicians, 3,413 exhibitors and over 120,000 visitors.
AIM Global 2023, with the theme of "The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity, and Prosperity", holds a series of activitiesincluding dialogue meetings, keynote speeches and interactive seminars. Focused on the latest investment trends, challenges and opportunities, this event is designed to further promote the sustainable growth of the global economy. During the event, MetaTdex participated in the opening ceremony, the Arab-China Unicorn Investment Conclave, and the Future Finance Forum.
MetaTdex is developing rapidly in the Middle East
MetaTdex representatives engaged in thorough communications and discussions on future cooperation and development directions with Middle East investors, decision-makers and government officials. At the Arab-China Unicorn Investment Conclave, MetaTdex showcased its innovative project "Tokenized Stocks" and analyzed the practical demand (cross-border diversified allocation) and value logic of token & stock interoperability to investors, which attracted a large number of investment institutions to focus on the new field of the combined crypto market and stock market.
At two Web 3.0 forums titled "Web3 and Open Finance DeFi in the Arab World" and "The Future of Islamic Finance in the Digital Era," MetaTdex stated that decentralized finance represents the development direction of the new world economy and has great investment potential. In addition, the UAE's open and inclusive crypto policy also provides a friendly external environment for MetaTdex user expansion and turnover growth. Just a few months after moving its headquarters to Dubai, MetaTdex became the first decentralized exchange to receive a Dubai DMCC trading licence.
AIM Global 2023, as a gathering place for innovators and leaders in the global economy, allowing participants to discover new investment opportunities in global markets, especially in the Web 3.0 sector. MetaTdex's DEX platform and innovative product Tokenized Stocks are typical paradigm shift cases in investment that have been widely concerned and discussed in the 3-day Middle East top investment event.
MIKE LIU
What is AIM Global 2023
AIM Global 2023 is the most well-known international investment event in the Middle East. MetaTdex, one of the world's top 10 decentralized exchanges, was invited to attend the conference due to its innovative practice of token & stock interoperability. This campaign, authorized by the Office of the President of the UAE, is a premier event in the investment and development community hosted by the Abu Dhabi government, co-organized by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and supported by the UAE Department of Economic Development. Since 2011, it has been held for 12 consecutive sessions, attracting 677 senior politicians, 3,413 exhibitors and over 120,000 visitors.
AIM Global 2023, with the theme of "The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future Investment Opportunities to Foster Sustainable Economic Growth, Diversity, and Prosperity", holds a series of activitiesincluding dialogue meetings, keynote speeches and interactive seminars. Focused on the latest investment trends, challenges and opportunities, this event is designed to further promote the sustainable growth of the global economy. During the event, MetaTdex participated in the opening ceremony, the Arab-China Unicorn Investment Conclave, and the Future Finance Forum.
MetaTdex is developing rapidly in the Middle East
MetaTdex representatives engaged in thorough communications and discussions on future cooperation and development directions with Middle East investors, decision-makers and government officials. At the Arab-China Unicorn Investment Conclave, MetaTdex showcased its innovative project "Tokenized Stocks" and analyzed the practical demand (cross-border diversified allocation) and value logic of token & stock interoperability to investors, which attracted a large number of investment institutions to focus on the new field of the combined crypto market and stock market.
At two Web 3.0 forums titled "Web3 and Open Finance DeFi in the Arab World" and "The Future of Islamic Finance in the Digital Era," MetaTdex stated that decentralized finance represents the development direction of the new world economy and has great investment potential. In addition, the UAE's open and inclusive crypto policy also provides a friendly external environment for MetaTdex user expansion and turnover growth. Just a few months after moving its headquarters to Dubai, MetaTdex became the first decentralized exchange to receive a Dubai DMCC trading licence.
AIM Global 2023, as a gathering place for innovators and leaders in the global economy, allowing participants to discover new investment opportunities in global markets, especially in the Web 3.0 sector. MetaTdex's DEX platform and innovative product Tokenized Stocks are typical paradigm shift cases in investment that have been widely concerned and discussed in the 3-day Middle East top investment event.
MIKE LIU
MetaTdex
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter