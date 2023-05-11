Submit Release
Moldova: Five educational institutions on the left bank of the Nistru River start using VR glasses in classes

Four schools and one art college from the left bank of the Nistru River in Moldova started to use virtual reality (VR) glasses during lessons. This has been made possible with the support of the European Union (EU) through the Confidence Building Measures Programme implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In addition to VR glasses, 18 teachers from the left bank of the Nistru benefited from IT courses, to later guide the students in the correct use of the latest generation equipment.

Thus, more than 500 children have used VR glasses in English, geography, history, or design lessons, and by the end of 2023, the number of students who will test the equipment will reach 2,000.

“VR glasses really involve pupils in the educational process. When a child, during a geography lesson, is asked, for example, to tell something about Paris, he/she will do it, but without much interest. Instead, when he/she takes a virtual tour of the city through the VR glasses, then he/she will rely on his/her impressions,” explains Alexandr Volskii, manager of the Digital Transformation Association in Tiraspol. The Association received a grant from the EU and UNDP to promote virtual education in schools.

“Technology is advancing. If our educational institutions raise graphic designers, then the educational system should keep up with the trends, so that our graduates are competitive not only professionally/educationally, but also personally,” says Olga Pogonenco, teacher at the College of Arts from Tighina (Bender).

The Confidence Building Measures Programme, financed by the European Union and implemented by UNDP, contributes to the strengthening of trust between the inhabitants of both banks of the Nistru river, by involving them in joint development projects.

