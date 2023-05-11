‘Serving audiences when they need it most’: Armenia hosts conference on media’s role in emergencies

A conference on ‘Serving audiences when they need it most: the key role of media in emergencies’, organised by BBC Media Action as part of the EU-funded ‘European Media Facility in Armenia’, was held on 5 and 6 May in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

The conference brought together international, local, and regional media experts to discuss the role that media plays during times of crisis.

The participants discussed how to provide audiences with essential and trustworthy information that can save lives, cope in difficult circumstances, and combat disinformation during emergencies. The conference also featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops to provide participants with practical insights and tools for media production and cross-sector coordination.

“The race for audiences in the media can lead to risks and ethical concerns, including sensationalism, false information, and conflicts of interest,” said Andrea Wiktorin, EU Ambassador to Armenia. “However, by adhering to ethical standards, promoting media literacy, and finding a balance between commercial interests and ethical considerations, media outlets can build trust with audiences and play a critical role in informing and shaping public discourse especially in emergencies and crisis situations.”

The ‘European Media Facility in Armenia – Building Sustainable and Professional Media’ project is implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with BBC Media Action, Open Society Foundation – Armenia, Hetq/ Investigative Journalists NGO and Factor TV, and is funded by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

