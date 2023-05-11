Global Military Antenna Market : Trends, Drivers, and Opportunities Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Military Antenna Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Military Antenna Market," The military antenna market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The concept of the military antenna is typically attributed to a military communication system in which the antenna is used as a device that uses a transducer to convert radio frequency into alternating electricity. It is integrated into machinery and other heavy equipment as they are alarms to stop running operations after detecting seismic vibration. The demand for antennas for aerial, maritime, and ground military operations has increased recently in India, the U.S., and China. For instance, in 2019, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd, a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, and China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. (China Satcom) announced a strategic partnership to jointly provide advanced satellite communication services for aero, land, and maritime fixed and mobility applications. Also, military across the world are strengthening their land-based mission capabilities as land-based forces are the largest in terms of personnel strength and operate the highest number of vehicles. For instance, in April 2021, L3Harris Technologies announced that its Falcon III AN/PRC-117G manpack radios were selected by the German Ministry of Defense for the German Army.

In addition, the military antenna market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to increased terrorist activities, inter-country conflicts, attack-prone borders, and border infiltrations. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted contracts, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in June 2022, Rohde & Schwarz unveiled two new monitoring antennas as a part of its cutting-edge COMINT/CESM military spectrum monitoring solutions at the Eurosatory 2022, in Paris, France. The new antenna provided its clients with COMINT/CESM solutions for spectrum dominance and situational awareness, which can be used to monitor congested RF spectra for spectrum awareness, interference hunting, and measure coverage & occupancy.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By platform, the marine segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the SATCOM segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By frequency, the extremely high frequency segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

By end-use, the aftermarket segment is projected to dominate the global military antenna market in terms of growth rate.

The leading players operating in the military antenna market are Alaris Holdings, Amphenol Corporation, Antcom, Antenna Products Corporation, AVL Technologies, Inc., Barker & Williamson, Cobham Aerospace Communications, Comrod Communication AS., Eylex Pty Ltd., Hascall-Denke, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd., Mobile Mark, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, and Southwest Antennas.

