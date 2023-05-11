CYBER SECURITY & CLOUD CONGRESS NORTH AMERICA BEGINS IN JUST A FEW DAYS
The Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America (part of TechEx) is scheduled to take place on May 17-18 at the prestigious Santa Clara Convention Centre.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This technology event brings together industry experts, thought leaders and innovative companies to explore the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities in the realm of cybersecurity and cloud computing. As the digital landscape continues to evolve rapidly, attending this congress is essential for anyone seeking to secure their digital future and enhance their knowledge within the cyber security & cloud sphere.
The Cyber Security & Cloud Congress serves as a vital platform for professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs to share knowledge, gain insights, and network with the brightest minds in the field. This event promises to empower attendees with the tools, strategies, and connections necessary to combat cyber threats and protect sensitive data.
“We are thrilled to bring together industry professionals and thought leaders for the Cyber Security & Cloud Congress,” said Lia Richards, Head of Conference – TechEx Series. “This congress provides an exceptional platform to learn, connect, and collaborate, ensuring attendees are equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity and cloud computing.”
This year’s Congress boasts an impressive line-up of renowned speakers who will share their expertise and experiences, providing attendees with invaluable knowledge and actionable insights. Here is a sneak peek at some of the speakers who will grace the stage on Day 1 and Day 2 of the event:
– Karan Dwivedi, Security Engineering Manager – Google
– Lovlesh Chhabra, Managing Director, Product Management – Goldman Sachs
– Rosalia Hajek, Enterprise Business Information Security Officer – MGM Resorts International
– Benjamin Benhan, Global Privacy Attorney – eBay
– Thomas Tran, Privacy Program Manager – Meta
– Sameh Emam, Division Risk Manager – Union Bank
– Kavitha Venkataswamy, Director – Digital Product Security – Capital One
– Richard Paz, Cyber Security Engineer – NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
– Jobert Nombrado, Principal Cyber Systems Engineer – Northrop Grumman
– Upasna Saluja, Principal Architect – AT&T
… and many more!
See the full Agenda for Day 1 and Day 2 here
In addition to these keynote speakers, the event will also feature several panel discussions covering a wide range of topics, including Zero Trust, Threat Detection & Response, Training, Talent & Culture, Identity & Access Management, Application Security, Data Security and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other industry professionals and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and technologies shaping the cybersecurity and cloud technology landscape.
The Cyber & Cloud Congress North America promises to be a knowledge-packed, innovative, and engaging event for all those interested in Cyber Security and Cloud technology, but also the newest technology solutions, products and services that will be showcased during the event.
WHAT ELSE TO EXPECT?
Over the course of two days at Cyber Security & Cloud Congress North America attendees will have a great number of opportunities to visit exhibition stalls and connect with the representatives of some of the world’s biggest brands including IBM, IDC, Bosh, AWS, Zoho and many more, all implementing the latest in Cyber Security & Cloud technologies within their sectors.
Paying attendees will also have a chance to join the networking party event following Day 1 of the conference, where all will be able to connect and network in a more relaxed setting, with free food and drinks provided. This opportunity is open for Gold and Ultimate Pass Holders, Speakers, Press, Sponsors, and Exhibitors. Find out more information here: https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/networking-party/.
Follow this link to discover ticket types and prices: https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/ticket-types-and-prices/
