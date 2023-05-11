Mom & Pop shop Alcohol-Free Distillers Sweep the board at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
All products in the Bax Botanics range are recognized for quality, craftsmanship and overall excellence with 4 medals including 3 Prestigious Double Golds
It's literally one of the best non-alcoholic RTD's I've ever had. I also got to try the NA spirit as well. Totally blown away.”YORK, NORTH YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bax Botanics, an artisan alcohol-free producer in 0.0% alcohol beverages, announced that all products have won medals for exceptional quality liquids at the 23rd Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition and SF RTD Competition.
— Kim Haasarud. President, United States Bartenders' Guild
In 2023, Bax Botanics’ strong performance against entries from all corners of the world resulted in 3 Double Gold and 1 Silver Medal across the company’s Alcohol-Free Spirit and RTD portfolio.
In its first year of entering the husband-and-wife team have shown their skill as distillers earning medals higher than larger, established brands. This year’s results for Bax Botanics prove their recipe creation and alcohol-free distilling prowess is second to none and sets them on the road to success across the US.
BAX BOTANICS’ Sea Buckthorn Alcohol-Free Spirit earned double gold, followed by Verbena Alcohol-Free Spirit winning a silver medal. Top honors were also awarded to the company’s Zingy Lemon Verbena & Tonic, and Smooth Sea Buckthorn & Tonic rtds both receiving double gold medals.
‘Smooth Sea Buckthorn & Tonic’ not only won a double gold, but is in the running for BEST IN CLASS in its category in the San Francisco Ready to Drink Competition for 2023.
A full breakdown of Bax Botanics’ winning products from the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition can be found here. Bax Botanics medals are listed below.
Double Gold
Sea Buckthorn Alcohol-Free Spirit
Smooth Sea Buckthorn & Tonic RTD
Zingy Lemon Verbena & Tonic RTD
Silver
Lemon Verbena Alcohol-Free Spirit
Founded in 2000, the SFWSC is one of America’s most respected international spirits events. Products are evaluated in a blind, consensual procedure ensuring the competition maintains its reputation for the highest level on integrity. Winning participants receive the awards of Double Gold, Gold, Silver or Bronze, marking their product as one of the highest quality in the world.
About BAX BOTANICS in North America
Bax Botanics is a small, widely respected player in the No & Low Alcohol category with an outstanding range of products that are sold in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and the US.
Distribution is available across the US.
For more information about Bax Botanics, their people and products visit us at www.baxbotanics.com.
