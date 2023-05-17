Brand Empathy Factors in the Automobile Industry
〈An Analysis of Nikkei Research’s Corporate Brand Survey Data〉
Nikkei Research Inc. has analyzed several tire companies and car makers to discover the factors that link their products to brand empathy. Data from Nikkei Research’s Brand Strategy Survey 2022 was used for analysis. This was the 20th annual survey to evaluate the corporate brand equity of 600 notable companies in Japan, chosen from various industries, and there was a total of about 90,000 responses.
In the survey, the “Experience Value” is measured to capture current and potential consumers’ perceptions about the value of what they experience in connection with the company's products, services, and activities. The Experience Value consists of 19 items categorized into 7 groups such as “Inspiration,” “Happiness,” and “Differentiation.”
Factor analysis of the Experience Value was carried out to visualize the value of experience and identify four factors from which empathy is derived — “Happiness,” “Innovation,” “High Quality,” and “Customer Service.”
《 Figure 1 》
Among the tire companies, we compared Bridgestone, Yokohama Tire, Dunlop, Michelin, and Goodyear. Looking at the four factors that induce brand empathy, we were able to further understand each company’s characteristics.
《 Figure 2 》
《 Figure 3 》《 Figure 4 》
We discovered that although Tesla still fell far behind Toyota’s overall brand empathy score, it may have great potential, especially given that the “Customer Service” factor was more influential than that of Toyota. Comparing those who felt empathy with the two companies, Tesla narrowed down the difference from or surpassing of the experience value performance of Toyota. If Tesla’s market share continuously expands further, the perceived experience value could exponentially increase the growth of empathy and may result in outperforming Toyota.
More details of the analysis are available from the below link.
https://www.nikkei-r.co.jp/english/column/9014
