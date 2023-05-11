Unique Handmade Luxury Metal Works of Art Made with Traditional Techniques
Xene Ltd, a UK based company founded by a family of master craftsmen in Persia has been making 100% handmade luxury sculptures and statues for more than 100 years. The company specializes in metal works of art, using diverse materials such as gold, silver, steel, and copper to produce unique pieces tailored to the imagination."MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Unique art pieces can enhance any place. From exclusive lighting fixtures and rugs to handmade frames and mirrors, each of them can add the perfect finishing touch to your place. However, if you are looking for something really special, let us draw your attention to the amazing luxury sculptures and statues from Xene Gallery, a company specializing in making handmade metal works of art, offers luxury sculptures and statues that are sure to elevate your place's ambiance.
— Xene Gallery
Xene Ltd, a UK based company founded by a family of master craftsmen in Persia has been making 100% handmade luxury sculptures and statues for more than 100 years. The company specializes in metal works of art, using diverse materials such as gold, silver, steel, and copper to produce unique pieces tailored to the imagination.
What sets Xene Gallery apart from others is that all sculptures and statues are handcrafted without the use of modern tools or even metal casting. The master craftsmen use traditional techniques with admirable precision and care to create each piece. Moreover, every item can be customized with engravings, gold paint or silvering, so there can be only one unique version of each created piece.
Xene Gallery’s team can create highly intricate luxury sculptures and statues up to three meters in height. With the ability to combine different materials creatively, they ensure that each piece is truly unique.
" We have been building various luxury sculptures and status by Gold and Silver over the years. Gold, copper, steel or silver can be shaped as wax in the hands of our artists ! We are proud of our heritage as master craftsmen," said the spokesperson for Xene Gallery. "Our team preserves the traditional techniques passed down from generations"
Xene Gallery is, without a doubt, one of the leaders in crafting unique luxury metals sculptures and status. The company has representatives in the United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States, serving its valued clients with the finest customer service and top quality handmade products.
The beautiful, artistic combination of different metals, which each one is different from one another, and each work is unique to itself as all works are COMPLETELY HANDMADE without using any modern tools or EVEN metal casting. Whatever the idea you have, Xene Gallery experts can make it happen for you. As for the prices, they usually start from $10,000 for a small piece of art and range up to $10,000,000 for a large metal sculpture or statue that is made of or covered with gold.
Xene Gallery provides clients with an opportunity to own bespoke metal works of art that will stand the test of time. To learn more about Xene Gallery's works, please visit their website at www.xenegallery.com.
