Unique Handmade Luxury Metal Works of Art Made with Traditional Techniques

Handmade Metal Fine Art Works Persian Fine Art Metal Handmade Works Luxury Crafted Metal Art Status

What sets Xene Gallery apart from others is that all sculptures and statues are handcrafted without the use of modern tools or metal casting.

We have been building various luxury sculptures and status by Gold and Silver over the years. Metal can be shaped as wax in the hands of our artists ! We are proud of our heritage as master craftsmen!” — Xene Gallery