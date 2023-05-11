AVer Unveils the Company’s First PTZ Camera with Smart Composition

AVer releases CAM520 Pro3

Delivering advanced features and functionality, the AVer CAM520 Pro3 offers excellent value as the company’s first PTZ camera with Smart Composition technology.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B. V., a leading video conferencing provider, is proud to present the CAM520 Pro3, a versatile professional conference camera that sets a new standard for virtual meetings. By delivering advanced features and functionality, the AVer CAM520 Pro3 offers excellent value as the company’s first PTZ camera to feature Smart Composition technology.

Smart Composition is a game changer for virtual meetings, utilizing advanced AI algorithms to automatically crop each participant’s face or body to frame each person on-screen. It provides better visibility of each individual participant, facilitating better communication during the conference. The feature is plug-and-play, which requires no additional software setup on the camera.

In response to popular demand, the CAM520 Pro3 has incorporated HDMI functionality in the new model. It offers dual display and 3-way output support, giving users a range of broadcasting and streaming options to work with. With a range of ports to choose from, users hold a professional-grade virtual conference and present content in any way they want.

"AVer Europe is committed to providing high-quality, professional-grade solutions that empower people to collaborate and communicate effectively, whether they are in the office or working remotely. The CAM520 Pro3 is the latest addition to our lineup of video conferencing cameras, and we believe it will help businesses of all sizes elevate their remote communication game to the next level."

- Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

The CAM520 Pro3 owes its stunning image quality to its Sony super-low-light 8-megapixel sensor, 36X Total Zoom lens, and cutting-edge image-tuning algorithms, offering crisp professional images and video in WDR. It refines highlights, shadows, and white balance outstandingly, even in dimly lit environments.

The CAM520 Pro3 showcases impressive features like AVer’s Smart Frame technology, which automatically fits all meeting participants in the video on-screen, no matter how many people are on screen. Overall, the CAM520 Pro3 is a great PTZ camera for those who have conferencing needs in medium to large rooms.

To learn more about the CAM520 Pro3, visit https://communication.avereurope.com/model/cam520pro3



CAM520 Pro2 Overview