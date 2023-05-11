Flexible and Strong: Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers market to cross the USD 2 Billion mark by 2032
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Thermoplastic Copolyester (TPC) Elastomers Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Thermoplastic Elastomers Strategy report published by Prismane Consulting. All existing capacities, plant wise operating rate and production has been included as a part of the study.
Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) exhibit characteristics of both, plastics and rubber and are known for their exceptional physical, mechanical, and dynamic properties. These properties have led to their increasingly usage in high-strength applications. One of the key benefits of Thermoplastic Copolyester (TPC) Elastomers is its thermoplastic behaviour and structural strength, making it highly resistant to impact and flex fatigue. This unique combination of properties makes TPC a suitable choice for a variety of precision applications, such as Constant Velocity Joint (CVJ) boots, oil & gas cap seals, air ducts, gears, and sporting goods. Automotive, medical, consumer products, and wires & cables, are some of the major applications of TPCs.
In 2021, the global Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers demand was over 150 Kilo tons, with growth forecast at 4% annually during 2022-2032, driven by growth in Asia-Pacific at around 5.5%. In terms of value, the market is projected to be worth USD 2 Billion by 2032. Demand growth has been dominated by automotive applications, which account for around 50% of the global Thermoplastic Copolyester Elastomers consumption. In the automotive industry, TPC is used for weather sealing, vibration dampening, and interior components. The average per capita TPC consumption in the automotive industry is around 1kg. Higher service temperature range and resistance to hydraulic fluids, motor oil, and other greases are advantages of TPCs over other TPEs.
Request for the Report Brochure here: https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_request_sample?_token=UOqqHQqVEJzNoeA9B0FgxxPL3JIJgwyg65PY7JQB&report_id=27
Weight reduction has been a core area where majority of the automotive industry has been focused on since the past two decades. This has led to an upsurge in the use of engineered materials including TPCs. Constant velocity joint (CVJ) boots are the largest area, with a share of 40%, and air ducts have a share of 27% globally. Other parts of automobiles, such as airbag covers, torque couplings, door latch bumpers, gears, steering gear bellows, oil and gas cap seals, hinges, air brake tubing, air dams, body panels, weather stripping, and armrests, account for the remaining 33%. The stiffness and abrasion resistance of TPC make it suitable for snowmobile tracks. The move towards engineered materials from conventional thermoset rubbers is one of the major growth drivers for TPCs in the automotive sector. The availability of new processing techniques for TPCs, allowing for more complicated shapes and improved properties, is the driving force behind this replacement. Combinations of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) and TPC are also preferred in air ducts. TPCs are frequently used in airbag covers as well. In the industrial sector, TPC is employed in conveyor belts, hoses, and other equipment that requires flexibility and durability. In the medical industry, TPC is used in products such as catheters, syringe plungers, and IV components.
TPC Elastomers Supply Overview
Post discovery in 1960’s TPCs have experienced various capacity additions and emergence of newer market players. The total Thermoplastic Copolyester elastomers capacity amounted to around 350 kilo tons in 2021. Out of this total over 58% of Thermoplastic Copolyester elastomers production capacity was in Asia-Pacific. There are currently over ten major producers of Thermoplastic Copolyester (TPC) Elastomers operating globally. DuPont was the major producer of TPC globally with manufacturing facilities in USA, Luxembourg, Japan, China, and a joint-venture facility in Japan. The company divested its Mobility Division which was acquired by Celanese Corporation in November 2022. With this acquisition, Celanese Corporation now accounts for 1/3rd of the Global TPC capacity. Envalior (previously DSM Engineering) is the second largest producer of TPC with a production capacity of around 28 kilo tons in Emmen, Netherlands. Bio-based /sustainable versions of TPC elastomers are also available in the market. Envalior has been producing biobased Arnitel from 50% renewable resources, based on rapeseed oil. Celanese Corporation offers Hytrel grades produced from 72% second-generation biomass.
For More information on Thermoplastic Copolyester elastomers and Thermoplastic elastomers visit our website www.prismaneconsulting.com or please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com
Tejas Shah
Prismane Consulting Private Limited
+91 20 6727 7711
tejas.shah@prismaneconsulting.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube