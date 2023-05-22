Innovative Award-Winning Device Helps People to Breathe Easy
AirPhysio helps to clear blocked airways and remove mucus from the lungs to facilitate easier breathing
All-natural solution alleviates lung and respiratory conditions
The beauty of AirPhysio is that it is completely drug and chemical free so does not require a prescription.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For anyone who suffers from a lung or respiratory condition, there’s an innovative award-winning Australian device that can help alleviate their symptoms.
— Daniel Seldon
AirPhysio is an all-natural Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure mucus clearance device that is suitable for anyone suffering from conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, emphysema, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), pneumonia or even the common cold or flu.
Listed on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods, the device uses the same airway clearance techniques that doctors have been utilising on patients in hospitals for years. Simple and easy to use, the air physiotherapy mechanical device is an effective lung training tool that loosens and mobilises thick, stubborn mucus in the airways which makes it hard to breathe.
How AirPhysio works
AirPhysio helps to clear blocked airways and clear mucus from the lungs. Breathing through the device creates a positive pressure which causes a stainless-steel ball to vibrate. This turbulence helps to loosen mucus, enabling the user to cough and expel it out naturally.
While results vary from person to person, based on their physical fitness and severity of disease, with continued use, the device has the potential to slow down the progression of respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, bronchiectasis, and cystic fibrosis.
Daniel Seldon from Aussie Pharma Direct who distribute AirPhysio, says that the device offers sufferers another tool in their toolkit to tackle these conditions.
“The beauty of AirPhysio is that it is completely drug and chemical free so does not require a prescription,” says Seldon. “It is not an inhaler, nebuliser, spirometer, spray, or puffer so is safe to use. It doesn't require refills or batteries, and causes no unpleasant side effects like headache, nausea, or dizziness.
“This Australian innovation puts the power back into the hands of the user and is an invaluable tool for anyone suffering from congestive lung diseases and laboured breathing conditions," he says.
There are four different types of AirPhysio which cater to different lung capacities.
Low Lung Capacity is designed for people affected by lung or respiratory conditions such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, chronic bronchitis, COPD, bronchiectasis, emphysema, and RSV. It also aids in the recovery from pneumonia, colds and flu and is suitable for individuals with respiratory muscle weakness and low lung capacity due to advanced age.
Average Lung Capacity is ideal for teenagers and adults who want to improve their day-to-day breathing and lung capacity.
AirPhysio for Children is designed to help children breathe easier so they can live, play, and learn without being impacted by congested lungs. Suitable for ages five and up, it’s ideal for children who are affected by respiratory conditions such as asthma, the common cold, flu, pneumonia, bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and COPD.
AirPhysio Sports is for professional, elite, and amateur sportspeople aged 13 and over. AirPhysio Sports is a drug-free performance enhancer and lung expansion device that helps users achieve personal best results and a competitive edge by optimising lung capacity and increasing 02 and CO2 gas transfer to reduce recovery time.
