Insane footage of a $3 Million Dollar McLaren Senna GTR Hoisted into a $39 Million Dollar Penthouse
A Melbourne businessman, received backlash for using a crane to lift his $3 million McLaren Senna GTR to the top of his $39 million penthouse in Sapphire.
AX Where Innovation & Creativity Meets”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A Melbourne businessman is receiving backlash for his "obscene" display of wealth during a time when so many Australians are struggling with skyrocketing inflation, rate rises, and a housing and rental crisis.
— Christian Georgiadis
However, 34-year-old Adrian Portelli is facing a very different set of problems - like how best to get his $3 million car into his $39 million penthouse.
Recently, the entrepreneur attracted a lot of attention when he hired a crane to lift his McLaren Senna GTR the 57 floors to the top of Melbourne's Sapphire by the Gardens building on Exhibition Street.
The entire side of the building had to be deconstructed to make way for the car.
Founder of AX Creative Agency, Christian Georgiadis, and Photographer Dong Dam, came to Sapphire By The Gardens early in the morning of May 10th to capture the extraordinary event.
Christian said, "We were pretty much staking out in the middle of Carlton Gardens for 3 hours waiting for the car to arrive, then battling out the stop and start of rain." He added, "the whole shoot itself took about 30 seconds, and I was super lucky to get the drone up in time, because of the amount of times we had to put the drone up and down, I had 10% battery left to get the right shots."
Dong covered all of the ground work while Christian covered the aerial work.
Since posting their reel, they have exceeded over 2 million views on TikTok and 100,000 on Instagram. The team at AX extend their gratitude to the team at Setia Melbourne for constantly providing them with the opportunity to work on these magnificent properties.
Despite the criticism, Adrian Portelli is unapologetic about his display of wealth. He states, "I worked hard for my money, and I want to enjoy the fruits of my labor. I believe everyone has the right to spend their money as they please."
This event may have stirred controversy, but it also created an opportunity to showcase the talents of AX Creative Agency and Setia Melbourne, who together captured incredible footage of a rare event.
Christian Georgiadis
AX Creative Agency
team@axcreative.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other