Enginuity Power Systems Welcomes John Morris

His experience bringing new generation products to market, and his overall business unit leadership profile, fill a big gap in our leadership team as we prepare for accelerating growth.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As Enginuity Power Systems (Enginuity) continues to achieve important commercial milestones and makes final preparations for high volume production for the E-Series family of products, the company is very proud to announce the addition of John Morris to its management team.
“We are pleased to announce John’s appointment as VP of Commercialization. His experience bringing new generation products to market, and his overall business unit leadership profile, fill a big gap in our leadership team as we prepare for accelerating growth” said Jacques Beaudry-Losique, Chief Executive Officer of Enginuity.
"I am thrilled to join Enginuity at this exciting growth stage. I will bring a solid approach to product development that starts at the concept phase and ends with a product in the consumer’s hands,” said John Morris. “My deep understanding of electrical power products will provide Enginuity with a unique perspective on commercializing Enginuity’s breakthrough innovations. My business acumen allows me to see the financial gains in revenue generating products while realizing a healthy return on our investments.”
John’s mission will be to oversee the successful commercialization of the Enginuity Power Systems revolutionary engine platforms, starting with Enginuity’s E-Series product, the proprietary co-generation home and business appliance that Enginuity’s ultra-efficient engine will power. John will also bring his knowledge of organizational development and team building to institute processes and procedures aimed at boosting productivity, efficiency, and stellar bottom-line growth and financial performance.
John’s Background and Experience includes:
• 30 years in the Consumer Products Development Industry with 20 years leading high performing Engineering, and Product Development teams in support of multi-billion-dollar, global organizations such as Westinghouse, Karcher North America, and Techtronic Industries, manufacturer of Ryobi, Ridgid, Milwaukee, and Homelite Power Tools and Outdoor Power Equipment
• Led the development and the Development and commercialization of the Ryobi 2 cycle and 4 cycle small engine platforms as well as the product development and engineering of the Ryobi and Homelie outdoor power equipment
• Extensive offshore sourcing and high-volume overseas production as well as extensive training in the Danaher Business System including Lean and Six Sigma Principles
• Certified Six Sigma Master Blackbelt
• Degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business & Technology Management
About Enginuity Power Systems
Enginuity Power Systems is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is inventing new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for higher efficiency performance, cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings. For more information, visit www.enginuitypowersystems.com.
