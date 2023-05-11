Foliascreen brings inspiration to educational and commercial workspace

Foliascreen is a visually appealing space and privacy divider that can boost productivity and staff morale. It also provides acoustic qualities to the surrounding environment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) May 10, 2023

The changing nature of the workplace means we need to be more flexible in how we work. By adding the Foliascreen® to a room, educators and those in corporate environments can use the space to expand the creativity of occupants, and the benefits cannot be overstated. Foliascreen gives people the freedom to adapt to the next challenge.

Foliascreen® is not only a cheaper, dynamic, maintenance-free alternative to true green walls (though it is designed to solve the problem of landscape spaces where real plants cannot grow. The success of Vistafolia has been dependent on innovation, which means continually improving designs and product durability, anticipating new demands on natural landscape environments, and creating better, seamless interactions between green walls and customers.

Foliascreen feels at home in any room and can be tailored to the individual needs of the organization. The benefits of Foliascreen are varied and far-reaching. From improved appearance to a better overall working environment, customers have reaped the benefits of biophilic design using foliascreen.

Research has shown that a visually appealing workplace can boost productivity and staff morale, and nothing can add more sophisticated style to Foliascreen office than plants. Having plants in your office has been linked in studies to a wide range of attributes, from a potential 20% increase in memory retention to a reduced chance of stress-related depression. Hospitals have also demonstrated that realistic decorative foliage can reduce patient recovery times.

The incredible benefits of plants cannot be underestimated, and more and more companies are beginning to reap the benefits of these benefits by greening their surroundings.

Foliascreen is designed in London by Vistafolia and is being imported and available for purchase through UpScapers, their North American Certified Installation partner and leading global wholesale partners.

"We hope that by helping to bring Foliascreen to the US Market, biophilia in workplace and education will be more attainable for our students and workforce to learn and work in a healthy setting." Jacqueline Wiener, Principal - UpScapers

About UpScapers

Established in 2020, UpScapers is North America's fastest-growing biophilic design and installation company, sourcing and warehousing and installing ground-breaking vertical landscape solutions. UpScapers supplies, trains, and supports a vast network of certified resellers and is invested in educating the architectural & design community on biophilic design benefits and the increased movement toward inclusion of biophilia in modern design.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/foliascreen_brings_inspiration_to_educational_and_commercial_workspace/prweb19330240.htm