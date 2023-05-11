HYTE Announces - Connect the World - Keycap Set and Desk Pad Bundle

HYTE's - Connect the World - Keycap Set and Desk Pad Bundle will represent the hololive English talents expected to perform at their first Concert "Connect the World"

Produced in partnership with Infinikey and designed to represent hololive English talents expected to perform at their first Concert "Connect the World" on July 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, the special edition - Connect the World - Keycap set will feature one of the signature icons of each of the cast members. The commemorative set will come with 112 keycaps in the base kit, will be Cherry MX compatible, and available in a cloud white, baby blue, and pixie violet color way. Paired with every keycap set will be a custom - Connect the World - Analog CNVS Desk Pad with the official concert artwork printed on the top surface.

HYTE will be an official sponsor of hololive English's first concert, "Connect the World," and will have a booth on site at the event. HYTE will have the special edition keycap set and desk pad bundle on display for the first time publicly along with its past collaborations with hololive English, the Hakos Baelz and Ouro Kronii Y60 cases. In addition, HYTE will host an online giveaway of a one-of-a-kind HYTE Y40 Connect the World system built by its sister brand iBUYPOWER.

The - Connect the World - Keycap Set and Desk Pad Bundle is expected to be available for pre-order in the US and Canada May 10 to July 2, 2023 for a starting MSRP of $99.99 USD.

Pre-orders made between May 10 to May 24 will receive an additional commemorative gift.

To learn more about the - Connect the World - Keycap Set and Desk Pad Bundle, please visit: https://hyte.co/hololive-keycaps-pr

For additional images of the - Connect the World - Keycap Set and Desk Pad Bundle, please visit: https://hyte.co/hololive-keycaps-pr-images

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play.

HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be.

HYTE is a subsidiary brand of iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs. HYTE, and its logo are registered trademarks of iBUYPOWER in the United States and/or other countries. Pricing, availability, features and specifications are subject to change without notice.

