Maxion and Gravity Team Up to Create ROverse, the Ultimate Blockchain Gaming Experience
Maxion, the revolutionary blockchain-based game developer company that provides an NFT marketplaceMEAUNG, SAMUTPRAKAN, THAILAND, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxion and Gravity Team Up to Create ROverse, the Ultimate Blockchain Gaming Experience
Maxion, the revolutionary blockchain-based game developer company that provides an NFT marketplace is thrilled to announce the launch of its platform with a legendary game from Gravity, a top game developer in the industry. Maxion has partnered with Gravity to transform one of their most beloved games, Ragnarok Online, into a blockchain-based game called "Ragnarok Online Landverse" or "ROverse" in Q3 2023
Prepare for an epic adventure as you enter the blockchain gaming world with Maxion Platform! Our primary goal is to create a decentralized and user-friendly platform that empowers users to participate in the blockchain ecosystem with ease. Whether you're an avid gamer or an NFT enthusiast, Maxion Platform offers something for everyone.
With the integration of Maxion Platform into Gravity's legendary game, ROverse, players can now earn NFTs while playing their favorite game, and trade or sell them on Maxion Platform's NFT marketplace. In addition, the platform provides a trustless trading environment for digital assets, while the platform token can be used to pay for transaction fees and other services within the platform.
In addition to the grand launch, Maxion is thrilled to announce its upcoming NFT presale event. During the presale event, early adopters can purchase special items that are exclusive to this event. These special items will not be available after the presale event, making this a unique opportunity for blockchain gaming enthusiasts to get involved in the Maxion Platform community.
Don't miss out on this epic adventure into the world of blockchain gaming! Follow us on our Facebook Fanpage, Twitter, Discord, and Telegram to get the latest news and updates about Maxion, including the upcoming presale event. Join our community of blockchain gaming enthusiasts and become a part of the future of gaming.
About Maxion:
a leading blockchain-based company focused on revolutionizing the gaming industry. Our goal is to help game developers connect games to the blockchain world and empower users to participate in the blockchain ecosystem securely and conveniently. We provide an NFT marketplace, and tokens as a bridge to make this possible, enabling players to truly own their in-game assets and providing a new level of gaming
For more information about Maxion, please visit https://maxion.tech
Discord : https://discord.gg/KeD3nvsJQd
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/maxionplatform
Shotiwan Wattanalarp
Maxion Tech
+66 92 998 9691
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other