Funtastik Labs Launches Children's STEAM Entertainment Franchise Program

Funtastik Labs Ignites S.T.E.A.M. Entertainment Revolution with the launch of its Innovative Children's Franchise Program

Today, we’re empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to capitalize on the flourishing S.T.E.A.M. market and enrich their communities with fun, engaging, and inspiring entertainment.” — Roli Sangal

KATY, TEXAS, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Funtastik Labs, the first of its kind STEAM entertainment center, is delighted to announce the launch of their franchise program. “Today, we’re empowering aspiring entrepreneurs to capitalize on the flourishing STEAM (STEM + Arts) market and enrich their communities with fun, engaging, and inspiring entertainment.”, says Roli Sangal, CEO of Funtastik Labs.

Funtastik Labs distinguishes itself as a children's franchise emphasizing STEAM as a form of entertainment. A destination, where kids, families, and adults can walk-in with or without appointment and immerse themselves in science, arts, and engineering. “We generate excitement, ignite curiosity, and encourage kids and grown-ups to lose themselves in projects and activities that captivate and foster discovery of their passions and creativity.”

Powered by an innovative digital assistant called ATOM, Funtastik Labs offer customers, any time they come in, hundreds of science experiments, painting projects, robotics and coding challenges, and fabulous slime creations. “ATOM enables us to offer an ever-growing array of projects and activities while also assisting franchisees in managing the lab, training instructors, and understanding customer preferences.”

Since opening in 2019, Funtastik Labs has entertained countless children for birthdays, field trips, camps, workshops, and walk-ins while garnering attention on both TV and print media. “We’re elated with the response and excited to partner with franchisees in bringing Funtastik Labs entertainment franchises to their communities”.

The Funtastik Labs Franchise Program is now available in 36 states, including Texas, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, and Pennsylvania, with New York, Illinois, and Virginia pending. Franchisees do not need to be scientists, artists, engineers to run a Funtastik Labs center. “The ideal franchisee is a driven entrepreneur who genuinely enjoys working with kids.”

For more information on becoming a Funtastik Labs franchisee, visit FuntastikLabs.com/franchise.

About Funtastik Labs

Funtastik Labs is a first-of-its-kind STEAM entertainment center that offers DIY experiences for kids, grown-ups, families, and friends. Opened in 2019 in Katy, Texas, Funtastik Labs offers hundreds of STEAM projects and activities, including slime making, science experiments, painting, and robotics coding and building. Powered by ATOM, Funtastik labs offers an extensive and ever-growing list of projects and activities to kids, adults, families, and schools.

To learn more, visit FuntastikLabs.com.