Renesas Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Inaugural Report Showcases Renesas' Sustainability Journey

and Commitment to its Purpose: "To Make Our Lives Easier"

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, released its first Sustainability Report, which details Renesas' Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies, initiatives, and results during the fiscal year 2022 ending December 31, 2022. This report also highlights Renesas' commitment to supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals throughout its global operations and supply chain, and in the workplace.

"With over 21,000 employees around the world, we are united under one mission. We want to build a safer, greener, and smarter world where technology helps make our lives easier," said Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO. "My core belief is that the semiconductor products and solutions Renesas develops directly contribute to achieving a sustainable future. Our advanced technologies in smart factories and homes, connected cars, and EVs are great examples. We strive to enhance our quality of life, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and preserving natural resources."

2022 Sustainability Highlights

Environmental

We have made steady progress towards our environmental protection goals.

Pledged commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050

Reduced GHG emissions by 6.6%

Reduced energy consumption by 1.2%

Obtained SBTi validation on GHG emission reduction target

Improved water intensity by 38%

Achieved water recycling rate of 32%

Maintained waste recycling rate at 92%

Obtained third-party verification of environmental data

Endorsed TCFD recommendations and expanded our reporting framework

In FY2022, Renesas Green Devices accounted for 93% of new product development and approximately 60% of total sales including affiliated products (See more details in the report)

Social

We have continued to invest in our people's health and safety and professional development, while increasing supplier engagement to achieve our global ESG goals together.

Provided emergency funding and support to our employees in Ukraine

Launched additional workforce flexibility initiatives and global employee education

Hosted multiple Diversity, Equity and Inclusion seminars and panel discussions

Expanded Diversity Promotion Group and the Women in Technology Employee Resource Group across the company

Established the Renesas Electronics Group Human Rights Policy and implemented the first human rights due diligence

Achieved 97% employee participation in human rights e-learning course

Received 90%+ supplier response to the Self-Assessment Questionnaire and confirmed agreement to our Supplier Code of Conduct

Obtained ISO 45001 certification for our main production bases in Japan

Included in CDP 2022 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard

Governance

We have enhanced our governance structure to allow more agility, faster problem-solving, and value creation in a sustainable way.

Achieved Board gender diversity target of 20% in March 2022

Completed the first materiality assessment

Established a Security Council consisting of the CEO, CFO, General Counsel and the heads of IT and HR

Enhanced cybersecurity

Revised Renesas Global Code of Conduct

To view and download the full 2022 Sustainability Report, please visit renesas.com/SustainabilityReport2022.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. The leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

