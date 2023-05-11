Infamous "$48M Bitcoin Car" Enters Historic Auction

First Bitcoin Car with iconic "BITCOIN" license plate First Bitcoin Car sitting in front of the next Bitcoin King or Queen's Palace Iconic "BITCOIN" License Plate

The infamous “Bitcoin Car” that rose to prominence in 2013 is now at auction on Scarce City and will be showcased during Bitcoin2023 in Miami from May 18-20

Historically, this Prius represents the growth of public awareness, an acceptance of digital currency, and a significant tipping point in Bitcoin's remarkable rise. It's a modern-day Bitcoin legend.” — Devin Konopa, one of the current owners of the Prius

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The infamous “Bitcoin Car” that rose to prominence in 2013 after Bitcoin legend, Rassah, sold 1,000 Bitcoin to purchase the car, will be auctioned off on Scarce.City starting on May 10th and showcased during Bitcoin2023 in Miami from May 18th-20th.To Bitcoin enthusiasts, the car represents the turning point of digital currency, launching it from simply an idea into an accepted store of value. In 2013, legendary Bitcoin developer Rassah sold 1,000 Bitcoin to buy the Prius, which at the time was equivalent to only about $22,000. However, shortly after this transaction, Bitcoin exploded on the scene as a legitimate and accepted store of value.And while the “Bitcoin Pizza” is long gone, the Prius still remains a tangible, integral part of Bitcoin “firsts.”“This isn’t just a car,” says Devin Konopa, one of the current owners of the Prius. “It’s a valuable artifact that should be preserved for future generations. Historically, this Prius represents the growth of public awareness, an acceptance of digital currency, and a significant tipping point in the Bitcoin space. One day, I’d hope to see the car in a museum as a cultural icon signifying Bitcoin's remarkable rise. But for now, anyone has the chance to own this piece of history.”Since 2013, the Prius has been to over 30 Bitcoin events and transported hundreds of thousands of dollars of cash from early Bitcoin ATMs. In reference to its peak value at the time of publication, the Prius was dubbed the “$48M Prius” by media outlets and the Bitcoin Community.From now until the auction, Bitcoin OGs from all across the country are heading to Miami to tag the car, turning the historic Prius into a museum-worthy mobile masterpiece.The auction for this icon of Bitcoin history kicked off on May 10th on Scarce.City and will close on May 20th at an in-person & virtual party hosted in Miami For more information or if you're interested in bidding, please visit FirstBitcoinCar.com *Interviews are available upon request by emailing info@firstbitcoincar.com

The First Bitcoin Car, "The $48 Million Prius"