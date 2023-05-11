Wild Capture Receives Industry Awards for Technology Innovation at NAB Show 2023

Wild Capture digital human software tech innovation received the CGW Silver Edge Award and Post Picks Award at the 2023 NAB Show.

AI-Driven Digital Human Platform for Crowd Creation and CG Fashion Recognized by Computer Graphics World and Post Magazine

Wild Capture is setting the standard for digital human workflows across 3D pipelines . We are delighted to be awarded for tech innovation by CGW and Post Magazine at the 2023 NAB Show.” — Will Driscoll, Wild Capture, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Wild Capture today announced it has received multiple industry honors for its digital human software technological innovation following the 2023 NAB Show. Computer Graphics World (CGW) has recognized Wild Capture with the CGW Silver Edge Award , and Post Magazine has recognized the company with a Post Picks Award . The NAB Show, the premier conference and exhibition for next-generation technology in broadcast, media, and entertainment, was held in Las Vegas from April 15-19 and drew over 1200 exhibitors and 65,000 attendees.The Wild Capture Digital Human Platform is a suite of AI-driven tools that enables the integration of volumetric video and realistic digital humans. The company’s core Unify Solver technology optimizes the transformation of volumetric footage into standard 3D animated assets that integrate into most existing pipelines. The pioneering solution incorporates the Universal Scene Description (USD) format to deliver 3D visual effects and gaming professionals, digital experience producers, and volumetric capture studio service providers with an efficient workflow for creating assets with unprecedented realism in their interaction with the CGI world around them.CGW ‘Silver Edge Award’For over 40 years, CGW has earned a solid reputation as the only publication exclusively catering to the CG industry, providing in-depth editorial coverage of state-of-the-art technology and its use in animation, VFX, 3D, game development, film, multimedia, and science.According to CGW Editor, Kendra Ruczak, the annual CGW ‘Silver Edge Awards’ recognize the most innovative technology on display at the NAB Show.“CGW is thrilled to announce Wild Capture as a recipient of the CGW Silver Edge Award,” says Ruczak. “These best-of-show selections demonstrate remarkable advancements in the field of computer graphics. We were very impressed by Wild Capture’s Digital Human Platform, which transforms volumetric footage into 3D animated assets with unprecedented realism and efficiency. The company’s AI-driven suite of tools and Unify Solver core technology have the potential to take digital human asset creation workflows to the next level in VFX, gaming, and beyond.”Post Magazine ‘Post Picks Award’Post Magazine is the premier editorial resource examining all areas of post-production, including film, television, animation, graphics, audio, and the Web.“We are excited to recognize Wild Capture with an Honorable Mention as part of our NAB Show ‘Post Picks Awards’,” says Marc Loftus, Editor, Post Magazine. “Each year, the Post editorial team attends the NAB Show, looking for some of the most innovative new products and technologies, which we then share with our audience. For the past year, we have reported on Wild Capture’s streamlined approach to simplifying the translation of volumetric video into 3D character assets and are impressed at the latest refinements to its core Unify Solver technology, and the potential it has for greatly impacting content creators working in VFX and immersive environments.”“Wild Capture is committed to constant innovation and the goal of setting the standard for digital to human workflows that can be seamlessly integrated across 3D pipelines,” said Will Driscoll, CEO at Wild Capture. “The NAB Show is a great venue for showcasing our latest development efforts and we are delighted that our technology has earned awards from CGW and Post Magazine -- two of the industry’s leading media outlets.”About Wild CaptureHeadquartered in Los Angeles, Wild Capture is a multiple award-winning developer of best-in-class digital human technologies leading the way for volumetric capture stages and creatives to produce high-quality digital humans. In early 2022, Wild Capture introduced its next-generation Digital Human Platform ( https://bit.ly/42oJ9uF ), a cloud-based, volumetric video suite of products to enable the capture and use of human performances that seamlessly integrate into most 3D production pipelines for unmatched accuracy and realism.Wild Capture is headed by filmmaking and visual effects visionaries credited with pushing the evolution of immersive media technologies over the past two decades. The company's pioneering AI and machine-driven technologies deliver unprecedented, scalable solutions for creating digital crowds and customized digital fashion that uniquely bridges the gap in VFX pipelines, new media production, software development, and web-based applications.# # #

