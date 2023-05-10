FWC suspended discussions on goliath grouper spawning aggregation site protections

At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) suspended proposed rulemaking discussions on goliath grouper spawning aggregation site protections with no plans to resume. The areas that were under discussion are open to catch-and-release fishing only. Harvest from these sites is prohibited.

