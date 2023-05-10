Submit Release
FWC suspended discussions on goliath grouper spawning aggregation site protections

At its May meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) suspended proposed rulemaking discussions on goliath grouper spawning aggregation site protections with no plans to resume. The areas that were under discussion are open to catch-and-release fishing only. Harvest from these sites is prohibited.

For the full May 10-11 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.” Those who cannot attend can follow coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and sign up for news updates at MyFWC.com. Check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org.

For current recreational goliath grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Goliath.

